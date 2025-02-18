"Accurate"- Internet draws parallels between Delta plane crash and Denzel Washington’s film Flight

Denzel Washington is a legendary actor, renowned for his powerful performances in both drama and action films. Over his remarkable career, he has gained international acclaim, winning multiple awards, including two Academy Awards.

In Flight (2012), he played Captain William "Whip," an alcoholic airline pilot who miraculously saves his passengers following a mid-flight accident. In the Robert Zemeckis directorial, Washington played a flawed hero confronting his demons in a crisis.

Recently, a real-life incident occurred that left many people in shock: a Delta Airlines plane, Flight 4819, crashed during its landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

After taking off from Minneapolis, the Bombardier CRJ900 got caught in strong winds and flipped over. All passengers and crew survived the terrifying crash, even though 18 were injured. Many on the internet have compared the crash to Flight's dramatic events.

As details of the crash spread, internet users quickly began drawing parallels between the two events.

“Accurate”, One fan tweeted.

The comment references the uncanny similarities between the fictional film's crash and the real incident.

Fans flooded X with comments, many stating how the situation mirrored scenes from Flight, with one comment reading,

“That was the first thing that came to mind for me.”

Another fan commented,

“Great movie. Highly recommend it if you have not seen the movie Flight.”

Meanwhile, others reflected on the gravity of the situation with comments like:

“That would be terrifying”.

“No chance this happened like this.”, another tweet read.

Many fans seemed captivated by the eerie similarities, with one writing,

“High winds here,” referencing the weather conditions during the Toronto crash

Another user quipped, “This is the first thing I thought when I saw the plane was upside down….”

The connection between the fictional Flight and the real-life incident was clear to many, and some expressed admiration for the pilots and crew's quick thinking in both scenarios.

All about Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington was born on December 28, 1954, in Mount Vernon, New York. After studying at the American Conservatory Theatre, he had a successful Broadway career before moving to film.

Washington became famous for his thrilling action and drama roles. He became famous in the 1980s with St. Elsewhere and A Soldier's Story. In 1989, he won an Oscar for Glory.

Denzel Washington is also a director and producer. Antwone Fisher (2002) was his directorial debut.

Two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and a Tony Award are among the many honors he has received over the years. Due to his versatility in theatre and film, the New York Times named him the best actor of the 21st century in 2020.

Among his memorable performances are Training Day (2001), Remember the Titans (2000), and American Gangster (2007).

