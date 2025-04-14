"Acting just gets more and more humiliating"- When Cate Blanchett made her feelings clear about her profession

In a new bombshell revelation, Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett has confirmed that she is seriously considering quitting acting and focusing on other things. But looking back, it seems that the 55-year-old had hinted before that she was not very fond of the profession, at least not after growing older.

In a 2019 interview with Interview Magazine, the actress discussed her disenchantment in detail with Julia Roberts, another Hollywood legend, where she claimed that acting got more and more humiliating for her as she grew older and that she understood why many older actors talked about quitting, something Blanchett did not understand earlier in her career.

Speaking on this topic, Cate Blanchett elaborated:

"As you get older, acting just gets more and more humiliating. When I was younger, I would wonder why the older actors I admired kept talking about quitting. Now I realize it’s because they want to maintain a connection to the last shreds of their sanity. As I get older, I ask myself if I still want to submit myself to the shamanistic end of this profession and go completely into madness."

She added:

"It’s the King Lear end of the spectrum of what we do, right? So I’m on the proverbial couch thinking, “Do I want to go that direction, or do I actually want to live a life?”"

In this same interview, Cate Blanchett further discussed how she felt she was missing out on many other things while dedicating a large chunk of her life to acting, even though the profession has been particularly rewarding to her.

"Why am I still bothering to make movies?"- Cate Blanchett reflects on the many things she misses out on while working as an actress

Cate Blanchett has had a career that few would leave behind with any regret. From winning multiple Academy Awards to being one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, Blanchett has practically done it all. Perhaps this is one of the reasons she is now considering doing things that she has missed out on for all this while.

Even back in 2019, the actress boldly reflected on how she would also want to do other things that she perhaps would not be able to do while still being an actress. She told Julia Roberts:

"Maybe it’s just time to stop....No, but it really is. I have to go onstage in my underwear yet again, and I’m thinking, “Why? Why don’t I just feed the chickens and read Proust?” It’s on my bookshelf staring at me right now. All these volumes I have purchased and not yet read. Why have I not picked those up? Why am I still bothering to make movies?"

She further asked Julia Roberts why she was making movies, to which Roberts replied that they called her.

Anyhow, with the latest revelation from Cate Blanchett, it seems that she will not be around in the industry for long now. Her most recent project is as new as Black Bag (2025). She is also set to appear in Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, which is also set to release in 2025.

It is unclear whether she signed any new projects following this one.

