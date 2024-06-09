Am I Ok? soundtrack: A definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Am I Ok? initially debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2022. Soon, Hbo signed a deal and acquired the distribution rights for the film. The movie by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne starring Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno as the leading cast, was announced in October 2019.

Am I Ok? took almost 2.5 years to land on the pertinent streamer and eventually garnered a positive reception from critics, making the film certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 82%, with an average of 6.9 out of 10.

Besides the storyline and the fascinating cast in the film, the soundtrack also received a lot of praise for perfectly capturing the emotional depth of each important scene. With popular songs including Motion Sickness by Phoebe Bridgers and Apocalypse by Cigarettes After Sex, combined with a compelling narrative and a talented cast makes Am I Ok? a must-watch.

Every song in Am I Ok?

Can I Go On by Sleater-Kinney

Echo Arms by Mr. Twin Sister

Medicine by Dayglow

Heart to Break by Kim Petras

Etc Etc by ROE

Cant Do Much by Waxahatchee

Easy To Love by Ivan & Alyosha

Motion Sickness by Phoebe Bridgers

When U Go (MoBlack Remix) by girls of the internet

Cola by Arlo Parks

Black Dog by Arlo Parks

Apocalypse by Cigarettes After Sex

Minlbelesh by Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band

True Love Will Find You In The End by Priscilla Ahn

You Ain’t Alone by Alabama Shakes

Tarzan Boy by Baltimora

Los Ageless by St. Vincent

Plot summary

Am I Ok? follows two best friends, Lucy and Jane, who have been inseparable for most of their lives. Given the strong bond they share, it makes them feel like they have everything completely figured out about each other. However, one fated day when Lucy faces an unexpected test when Jane announces she’s moving to London for new job opportunities.

The news comes as a shocker to Lucy, who struggled with the idea that her best friend will be miles away from her. In the midst of dealing with Jane’s impending departure, Lucy unveils a long-buried secret she has kept for years. Lucy’s confession surprises Jane and also brings a whirlwind of emotions, as her secret changes the dynamic of their relationship.

The revelation forces both Lucy and Jane to confront the aspects of their friendship they had never faced before. Although Jane is excited about her new endeavors, she’s also loyal to her best friend and wants to help her navigate through old patterns and newfound feelings.

While grappling with the new challenges in their life, their friendship is thrown into chaos. Both Jane and Lucy must decide whether their bond can withstand the pressure of distance and the impact of the hidden secrets. Nevertheless, the new phase of their life will see the two best friends embark on a journey of self-discovery, their feelings, and the true meaning of friendship.

Where to watch Am I Ok?

Am I Ok? being an HBO original will be available to stream exclusively on Max, the only platform to include the film in its massive catalog. Given HBO acquired the distribution rights, the film is unavailable on other streaming giants, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and others.

