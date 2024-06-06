Am I OK? directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne and written by Lauren Pomerantz, is an American comedy-drama. It had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2022, and premiered on Max two years later, on June 6, 2024.

The film is based on screenwriter Lauren Pomerantz's true story and is directed by LGBTQ+ women Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allyne, which makes the storyline more compassionate.

The plot of Am I OK? revolves around Lucy and Jane, who have been best friends from a very young age and think they know each other very well. However, things change when Jane has to move to London for a job.

When Lucy hears this, she reveals a secret that she has kept deeply buried for so many years. Jane tries to help Lucy, but their friendship turns into chaos as Lucy’s new revelation causes chaos.

Am I OK? is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Max. The official synopsis, as per IMDb, is:

"Lucy and Jane have been best friends their entire lives. Only when Lucy embarks on a personal journey, will she face a test of her friendship, and her sense of self, on a path she may not be entirely ready to take."

Am I OK?: Full list of cast and characters

1) Dakota Johnson as Lucy

Dakota Johnson stars as Lucy in this film (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)

Dakota Johnson is popular for her role as Anastasia Steele in The Fifty Shades trilogy. Johnson is an American actress who has starred in multiple films, including Madame Web (2024), How to Be Single (2016), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Social Network (2010), and more.

In Am I OK?, she plays the character Lucy, a woman in her late 30s with a complex life. Her life gets more chaotic when she starts exploring her sexuality and goes on a journey of self-discovery after realizing that she is a lesbian.

2) Sonoya Mizuno as Jane

Sonoya Mizuno is a 34-year-old British actress and dancer who stars as Mysaria in the popular HBO series House of the Dragon (2022-present). Mizuno has also starred in multiple movies and shows like Ex Machina (2014), Civil War (2024), La La Land (2016), and more.

In the film Am I OK? she stars as Jane, Lucy‘s best friend. Jane seems more organized than Lucy and has a clear vision of life. Although she has to move out of town, she still acts as a pillar of support for Lucy, who has just revealed that she identifies as a lesbian and is now on a journey of self-discovery.

3) Kiersey Clemons as Brittany

Clemons is an American actress who is popular for her role as Cassandra in the film Dope (2015). Apart from that, this 30-year-old actress has also been featured in movies and shows like Sweetheart (2019), Flatliners (2017), The Flash (2023), Cloud 9 (2014), and more.

In this film, she plays Brittany, Lucy’s colleague and romantic interest. She helps Lucy explore her sexuality.

4) Jermaine Fowler as Danny

Jermaine Fowler stars as Danny in this film (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Sundance Institute)

Jermaine Fowler is an actor, producer, comedian, and writer based in the United States. He is best known for his movies and shows such as Coming 2 America (2021), Sorry to Bother You (2018), The Drop (2022), Buffaloed (2019), and more.

Jermaine Fowler plays the role of Jane’s (played by Sonoya Mizuno) long-term boyfriend, Danny, in Am I OK?.

Other actors starring in Am I OK?

Molly Gordon as Kat

Whitmer Thomas as Ben

Sean Hayes as Stu

Tig Notaro as Shiela

Odessa A’zion as Sky

Am I OK? premiered on Max on June 6, 2024, during Pride Month. To date, there have been no updates about an OTT release on other platforms.