Anyone But You soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Glenn Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You was released on December 22, 2023. Being loosely based on William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing and because of its stellar cast, the film grossed $219 million worldwide, making the rom-com a resounding success. Adding to the accolades, the movie is nominated in two categories in the People’s Choice Awards and one for the GLAAD Media Awards.

Like many other rom-com movies and shows there have ever been, Anyone But You is also praised for its fitting soundtrack that blends with the storyline, enhancing the viewing experience to another level. From Mac Miller & Empire of the Sun’s The Spins to the melodic score by Este Heim and Christopher Stracey, the playlist adds depth and emotion to the film.

Every song in Anyone But You

All three teaser and trailer songs for the film:

Death of Me by WizTheMc

Comin' in Hotta by Halo Sol

bad idea right? by Olivia Rodrigo

Complete list of songs in the film:

Didn’t I (Dave Allison Rework) by Darondo

Didn’t I by Darondo

The Spins by Mac Miller & Empire of the Sun

Photo ID by Remi Wolf & Dominic Fike

Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield

Sick by Dominic Fike

The Vacationer by Hungry Kids of Hungary

Bang Bang by Hippo Campus

Steppin’ On Me by Fitz And the Tantrums

Sympathy by Declan McKenna

Dummy by Portugal. The Man

Got Me Started by Troye Sivan

Anyone But You by Still Woozy

Loving You by Wet Leg

Connecting Dots by Kate Bollinger

Outta My Head by Mel Wesson

Lancaster Nights by Charlie Burg

Bottle Rocket by Jimi Somewhere

Complete score by Este Heim and Christopher Stracey:

Starry Eyed and Falling in Love

Wedding Weekend

My Heart Beats to These Stick Clicks

This is Not a Drill

What Does Love Sound Like?

Running So Fast I Can’t Catch My Breath

I’m Not Blushing

Funk On

I Love You, You

Running So Fast I Can’t Catch My Breath

Couldn’t Find a Moving Train

Plot summary

Expand Tweet

Anyone But You accumulated positive reviews from 101 critics on Totten Tomatoes, garnering an average rating of 5.6/10. Here’s how the platform describes the plot of the film:

"In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date, something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold -- until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple."

Where to watch Anyone But You

Anyone But You is available to stream on Netflix, which was made available on the platform on April 13, 2024. With its debut, the film eventually climbed the top-10 spot on the platform’s charts the next day. However, before its arrival on Netflix, Sony made the film available all on acclaimed PVOD services starting February 20, 2024.

Audiences around the globe can buy or rent the film on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Spectrum, Vudu, Microsoft, and YouTube. The price ranges from $5.99 to $19.99. The digital version also includes deleted scenes, outtakes, extended cut, ASMR pickup lines, and more, only on selective services.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming films and series as 2024 progresses.