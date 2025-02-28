Authorities investigate suspicious circumstances surrounding Gene Hackman and wife Betsy’s death

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home under circumstances that have sparked an ongoing investigation. Hackman was 95 and classical pianist Arakawa was 65.

Since Hackman retired from Hollywood in 2004, the pair had been leading a quiet life. According to NBC News, authorities believe the circumstances to be "suspicious enough" to demand more inquiry, thus their deaths have generated questions.

Authorities discovered their bodies on February 26, 2025, after a welfare check at their residence. Hackman was found in a side room near the kitchen, while Arakawa was located in the bathroom.

Alongside them, their pet dog was also found dead. Although the reason of death is yet unknown, police have not excluded foul play. The inquiry is still under progress; toxicology tests are awaiting and a search warrant has been asked to closely check their house.

Discovery of the bodies of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check after a neighbor raised concerns. Upon arrival, deputies found the front door open and no signs of forced entry. Inside, they discovered the lifeless bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife in separate locations. The pet dog was found dead in a closet near Arakawa.

Investigators noted that the couple had been dead for a considerable amount of time. A sheriff's detective described Arakawa’s state as showing "decomposition" and "mummification" in the hands and feet, indicating prolonged death. Hackman’s body displayed similar conditions.

According to CNN, Joseph Scott Morgan, a professor at Jacksonville State University describes,

“Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a very arid environment, and you only get mummification most of the time in very arid environments where you’re absent any kind of significant humidity.”

Although there was no direct evidence of foul play, authorities labeled the deaths as "suspicious enough" to call for careful investigation, as per NBC News. Many questions remain unresolved given the absence of forced access and the appearance of nothing stolen.

Called to check for possible toxic fumes including carbon monoxide leaks, the fire department and gas company found no immediate hazards. Law enforcement is waiting on toxicology findings, though, to ascertain whether environmental factors, including poisoning, had any bearing on their deaths.

Elizabeth Jean Hackman, the daughter of Hackman, voiced her worries as well. According to CNN, she expressed,

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy. He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely.”

Possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning

Family members of Gene Hackman believe carbon monoxide poisoning to be a likely cause of death. This theory is under great weight given one of the couple's dogs was also discovered dead.

Authorities have ordered further tests to confirm whether toxic gas exposure was responsible. However, no prior reports of gas leaks or safety issues at the residence have surfaced.

Authorities have requested a search warrant to examine the home thoroughly. Although foul play has not been ruled out, Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that the community is not immediately under risk.

As per CNN, a gas company crew testing the gas lines inside and outside the house did not spot any issues right away. The fire officials also “did not locate signs of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning,”

Deeper house inspection looking for possible hazards, prescription drugs, or any other evidence explaining the terrible deaths will be permitted by the search warrant.

Sheriff Mendoza emphasized the importance of waiting for toxicology reports before drawing conclusions. He acknowledged that the couple’s state indicated they had been deceased for some time but refrained from making speculative claims. The family, on the other hand, is seeking answers, hoping the investigation will provide clarity.

Tributes from Hollywood and public figures

Many celebrities and public personalities honored Gene Hackman and his wife in response to the startling news. Antonio Banderas called it "a very sad day for the cinema’s family." His tweet reads,

"A very sad day for the cinema’s family. Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have passed away. My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers. RIP."

The actor's Superman co-star Valerie Perrine described Hackman saying "a genius and one of the greatest to grace the silver screen."

Star Trek actor George Takei honored Hackman, calling him "a true giant of the screen" and praising his ability to embody any role with authenticity.

"We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever," he stated.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Gene Hackman.

