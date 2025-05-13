Bad Influence ending explained: Who is Reese's stalker?

Bad Influence, or Mala Influencia, is a Spanish-language romantic thriller movie that released on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The movie is adapted from the young adult story of the same name, originally posted on Wattpad. It is directed by Chloé Wallace, who has co-written the script with Diana Muro.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Bad Influence. Readers' discretion is advised.

The plot follows Eros, an ex-con who is hired by a millionaire named Bruce to serve as a bodyguard to his rebellious daughter, Reese. Reese has had a stalker for several months, and Bruce wishes to get to the bottom of it. Towards the end of the movie, it is revealed that Eros' friend, Peyton, had been Reese's stalker all along. However, romantic tensions begin to arise between Eros and Reese, much to Bruce's dismay.

Eros and Reese in Bad Influence. (Image via Netflix)

Peyton is Reese's stalker

In Bad Influence, Peyton's mother had been a server at Bruce's restaurant that burned down years ago, killing her with it. As Peyton grew into an adult, she began plotting her revenge against Bruce, using his daughter Reese as a way to get to him.

Peyton is seen doing her best to convince Eros to turn down the job offer from Bruce for the position of a bodyguard because of her own romantic attraction towards him. She doesn't want to let another person slip away from her, thanks to Bruce's family.

Premise of Bad Influence

Eros (Alberto Olmo) is visited in prison by a wealthy man named Bruce (Enrique Arce), who is later revealed to have sponsored Eros during his time growing up in foster care. Bruce offers him a chance to get out of prison if he agrees to work for him. His daughter, Reese (Eléa Rochera), has been receiving threatening messages, and he is desperate to protect her at all costs.

Reese's father, Bruce. (Image via Instagram/@malainfluencia)

Reese is visibly unhappy with the idea of a personal bodyguard, certain that she would be made fun of at her school. As expected, memes are circulated about her and her new vigilante. Her ex-boyfriend, Raúl (Fernando Fraga), is also relentless in his quest to publicly humiliate her.

Eros' friends, Peyton (Mirela Balic) and Diego (Farid Bechara), try to convince him that it is a bad idea, but he takes it up anyway. Eros stays committed to his task of shadowing Reese, and the two begin to like each other. Given the nature of their relationship, they both try their best to avoid getting romantically involved.

It is later revealed that Eros' parents were close friends of Bruce and his late wife and were also killed in the tragic fire at Bruce's restaurant years ago. Since Bruce felt responsible for starting the fire with his cigar, he ensured that Eros was placed in a good foster home, sponsoring his expenses every month and even visiting him on occasion. It was in foster care that Eros befriended Peyton and Diego.

Peyton, Diego, and Eros. in Bad Influence (Image via Instagram/@malainfluencia)

Peyton then shoots Bruce in a fit of rage, for which he gets arrested. Reese mourns the loss of her father despite recently learning that he's responsible for her mother's death in the same fire that killed Eros' and Peyton's parents.

The film ends with Reese closing a dance performance on stage, joined by Eros, suggesting that the pair continues with their relationship.

Bad Influence is available to stream on Netflix across the globe with a subscription to the platform.

