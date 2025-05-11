Who is Eléa Rochera? Everything to know about Netflix's Bad Influence actress

In her breakout film role as Reese in Netflix's Bad Influence (Spanish: Mala influencia), actress Eléa Rochera has been gaining momentum among the audience. In the film, Rochera plays the daughter of a rich man, who is troubled by the threats she receives at school from unknown people.

For the same reason, Reese's father hires a bodyguard for her and ensures that he is present with her on the school premises, despite her reluctance. Initially, Reese is highly revolting towards Eros (her bodyguard), but as the film's narrative progresses, her approach towards him becomes softer. Not only that, she also develops an attraction towards his bad boy charm, which manifests in her having a crush on him.

According to Carcelan, a website that contains artist information, Eléa Rochera was born on October 9, 2002. The same source also mentions Rochera as a Valencian actress who lives in Madrid. Some of the languages she speaks include Spanish, Catalan, and English. Her skills included singing, ballet, hockey, piano, violin, and drums.

Netflix's Bad Influence is Eléa Rochera's first movie

Bad Influence is Eléa Rochera's first film. The only other project she has been a part of as of this writing is the TV series Caiga quien caiga. Although the show has been on air since 1996, Eléa Rochera appeared in it in 2025. Her presence in the project is confirmed by IMDb.

As per Carcelan, between 2018 and 2020, Rochera was associated with the Film and TV Classroom in Castellón. Between 2020 and 2022, she trained at the Young Theatre Company and received her Diploma at Central de Cine. From 2021 to 2022, Rochera trained with Thais Curia Meisner's Method.

From 2022 to 2024, she received coaching from Mónica Vic. Since 2022, she has been regularly training with Estudio Corazza.

What is Bad Influence on Netflix about?

Netflix's Bad Influence narrates the story of Reese, a school-going ballerina dancer who is under threat as she keeps receiving hints that she is being stalked. Her father is very rich and wants to ensure that she is always safe; for this, he hires a bodyguard who will be with her most of the time. According to an article published on Tudum on May 9, 2025, here's what the film is about.

"Bruce (Arce) is increasingly overprotective of his daughter, a teen ballerina named Reese (Rochera). It’s not wholly without reason: Reese has a stalker whose identity she doesn’t know, and she may be in grave danger. So millionaire Bruce hires the brooding Eros (Olmo) as his child’s bodyguard."

The synopsis also highlights important details about Eros, the person hired to protect Reese and keep a watch on the people who might want to harm her. It mentions:

"Eros, who’s been living in and out of foster care and juvenile detention, is intrigued by his privileged protectee — though he’s on strict orders from Bruce to ensure his relationship with Reese never becomes personal."

It also mentions Reese's changing dynamics with Eros and how it changes from that of disgust to admiration. It says:

"Stubborn Reese, on the other hand, is frustrated about having a bodyguard at all, claiming it’s social suicide at the prestigious private school she attends. As the two are forced to spend time together amid the threats against Reese — including intimidation and bullying by her ex-boyfriend, Raúl (Fraga) — their bond deepens, despite the odds."

Bad Influence is currently streaming on Netflix.

