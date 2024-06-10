Ben Affleck vs Jennifer Lopez net worth: Exploring the richest of the couple amid $60M marital mansion sale reports

Gone Girl star Ben Affleck and actress-singer Jennifer Lopez are allegedly trying to sell their mansion. According to TMZ, multiple sources close to the couple claimed they are selling the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they bought in 2023 after their wedding. As per the outlet, the duo's house has been shown for the past two weeks by realtor Santiago Arana.

The couple is reportedly asking for an estimated price of $65 million for the mansion. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ben Affleck has an estimated net worth of $150 million, while Jennifer Lopez commands an estimated net worth of $400 million.

Trending

Jennifer Lopez surpasses Ben Affleck in terms of net worth

Ben Affleck has a net worth of $150 million. The Berkeley, California native has found success as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, businessman, and even a professional poker player.

Affleck first burst into the scene with the 1993 cult classic Dazed and Confused, but it was 1997's Good Will Hunting, which he co-wrote and co-starred in alongside his friend Matt Damon, that earned him a $300,000 paycheck and his first Academy Award.

Following Good Will Hunting, Affleck went on a streak of successful Hollywood movies and became quite the bankable actor. The list included Shakespeare in Love, Armageddon, and Pearl Harbour. However, his career hit a rough patch in 2003 when Affleck delivered back-to-back duds in Daredevil, Gigli, and Paycheck.

In 2007, Affleck made a successful directorial debut with Gone Baby Gone. He donned the role yet again for 2010's The Town and 2012's Argo, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Affleck was later cast as Batman in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a role he reprised for a few more movies.

Affleck last appeared as an actor in the 2024 release, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, a romantic musical that accompanied Jennifer Lopez's album This Is Me... Now. His last directorial feature was 2023's critically acclaimed biographical sports drama Air.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, commands a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which is $250 million more than Ben Affleck. Like Affleck, Lopez has a multifaceted career as a pop star, actress, dancer, producer, fashion designer, and businesswoman.

Lopez, who could arguably be considered one of the biggest A-list celebrities in Hollywood, is a Bronx, New York City native of Puerto Rican descent. The star first burst into the scene as a music video dancer and made her television debut on the Wayans brothers' comedy show In Living Color in 1991.

She quickly established herself as a dependable actress with the 1997 biographical drama Selena, portraying Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, a role that landed her a Golden Globe nomination. This success was followed up by roles in Anaconda, U-Turn, and Out of Sight, making her the highest-paid Latin actress at the time.

Lopez made her music debut with 1999's On the 6 which went triple platinum. Her second album, J.Lo, was released in 2001 and marked a significant achievement in her life, as this was the same year her film The Wedding Planner came out. Jennifer Lopez became the first woman in American history to star in a No. 1 film and release a No. 1 album simultaneously.

After the success of Maid in Manhattan, Lopez's golden streak came to an end with 2003's Gigli.

She has since starred in a variety of films, including Monster-in-Law, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Ice Age: Continental Drift, The Boy Next Door, Hustlers, and The Mother. Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the May 2024 release, Atlas.

Lopez has released nine studio albums, with her first four albums going platinum at least once in the U.S. Her second studio album, 2001's J.Lo, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and went four times platinum. Her ninth album This Is Me... Now was released in February 2024 and peaked at no. 38 in the Billboard 200.

As per TMZ, although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still married, they are allegedly living apart. The outlet reported that Lopez is allegedly looking for a new home, while Affleck has already moved out to a rental in Brentwood.