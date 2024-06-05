Jennifer Lopez calls out "negativity" in the world as Atlas tops Netflix charts for June

Jennifer Lopez has been on the news all around the world lately for various reasons. Her critically-bashed but commercially successful Netflix movie, Atlas, is one of the reasons. However, there is some good development for the actress and pop star at this point in her career, as her movie tops charts.

Lopez, also known as JLo to her fans, shared her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for making this happen via her OnTheJLo newsletter earlier today, June 5, 2024. Jennifer Lopez also called out the "negativity" in the world in the same statement, leading to some speculation among fans.

While fans were quick to speculate that this "negativity" was a reference to her life, JLo could be referring to a variety of other things in the world, including the ongoing political scenario and the wars around the globe. In her latest newsletter, Jennifer Lopez wrote:

Trending

"I just found out some great news and it's all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!...It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now … but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there... Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much."

Jennifer Lopez's Atlas tops charts on Netflix

Expand Tweet

JLo has been in the news lately, and not just for her success with Atlas. Another reason is her sudden tour cancelation, which came out of the blue last week. However, her latest movie is still the biggest source of her current spotlight.

Jennifer Lopez-led Atlas has defied the critical response with great figures on Netflix. The movie has now successfully become her first movie to stay at the top of Netflix's chart for the second successive week, handing a career milestone to the actress. The film also does not show any signs of slowing down, which means that this celebration could continue in the coming weeks.

What is Atlas all about?

Expand Tweet

Atlas is a science fiction movie from Netflix, starring JLo as a highly-skilled counterterrorism analyst who also harbors a deep distrust for Artificial Intelligence. Helmed by Brad Peyton with a script from Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, the film also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong, among many others.

The synopsis for the Netflix movie reads:

"A brilliant data analyst with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry."

It received negative critical reception, sitting at only 20% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it reached the Netflix Top 10 in as many as 93 countries, topping the list on 71, making it one of the most successful releases from the streaming company this year. It also recorded a staggering 56.3 million viewing hours in the first three days alone.

This also snowballed into more hype for the film, which continues to perform very well on the streaming platform.

Jennifer Lopez will not return with a tour this year, as already announced by the actress, as she will be taking time off to spend with her close friends and family.