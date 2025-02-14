Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is the newest addition to the beloved Bridget Jones film series, released in 2025. This sequel, based on Helen Fielding's 2013 novel, follows Bridget as she faces the challenges of single motherhood and explores life after the death of her husband, Mark Darcy. The movie was made available on Peacock in the United States on February 13, 2025, before hitting international theaters on February 14, 2025.

The story is mostly about Bridget, who has lost Mark Darcy and is now a single mother of two young children, Mabel and Billy. Mabel doesn't remember much about her dad, but Billy has very fond memories of him.

Bridget starts to wonder if she is ready for a new relationship as she balances being a mom, work, and her personal life.

As Bridget negotiates the highs and lows of life, the songs aptly connect with the mood of the film by inspiring nostalgia, romance, and personal contemplation.

The tracks picked for the movie highlight important events, establishing the emotional tone and enhancing the narrative.

All songs in the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Weeds – Rose Morris

The Sweetest Gift – Sade

Modern Love – David Bowie

Worth It – RAYE

Love Is Back – Celeste

Toes – Glass Animals

Pearls – Jessie Ware

What a Wonderful Thing Love Is – Al Green

Light Work – Elmiene

Mad About The Boy – Dinah Washington

Praise You – Fatboy Slim

I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl – Nina Simone

A Little Respect – The Hanseroth Twins

Til I'm Done – Paloma Faith

Should I Stay Or Should I Go – The Clash

Turn On The Lights – Jamie Cullum

Blame It on Me – George Ezra

Am I the Same Girl – Barbara Acklin

Dive – Olivia Dean

It Isn't Perfect But It Might Be – Olivia Dean

Have You Met Miss Jones? – Robbie Williams

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy movie music director

Born September 8, 1971, American composer and pianist Dustin O'Halloran creates evocative film scores and ambient music. In 1998, O'Halloran and Sara Lov founded indie rock band Dévics.

Moving to film scoring earned him recognition for his emotional, minimalist style. O'Halloran's unique sound adds to Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy's storyline.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - Where to watch the movie

Fans can catch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy on Peacock, the platform where it was released in the United States on February 13, 2025. The film also made its debut in French theaters on February 12, 2025, and was released internationally in cinemas by Universal Pictures on February 14, 2025.

For those who prefer streaming, Peacock remains the primary service for watching movies in the United States, while international audiences can check for local theater listings.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy's cast offers a fantastic combination of fresh faces and returning favorites that each accentuate the characters.

Hugh Grant returns as the lovable, slick Daniel Cleaver, while Colin Firth brings back the stoic Mark Darcy. Renée Zellweger plays the always beautiful and relatable Bridget Jones again.

Emma Thompson performs Doctor Rawlings in the ensemble following new additions like Chiwetel Ejiofor as the perceptive Mr. Wallaker and Leo Woodall as Bridget's new love interest, Roxster.

Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones play Bridget's supporting parents, while Isla Fisher plays her new neighbor Rebecca.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is available to stream on Peacock.

