Bullet Train Explosion: Full list of cast explored

Bullet Train Explosion is a Japanese remake of the 1975 film The Bullet Train. The alternative title for the film is Shinkansen Daibakuha and is directed by Shinji Higuchi. The film is an action thriller that will be released on Netflix on April 23, 2025.

The film tells the story of when a criminal plants a bomb in the Hayabusa No. 60 bullet train headed for Tokyo, which would detonate if the train's speed drops below 100 kilometers per hour. The criminal demands 100 billion yen in exchange for disarming the bomb, while the railway personnel try to avoid the explosion.

The cast of Bullet Train Explosion includes Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Kanata Hosoda, Non, and Takumi Saitoh, among others.

Bullet Train Explosion: List of cast and characters

Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Kazuya Takaichi

Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Kazuya Takaichi (Image via Instagram/@tsuyoshikusanagi_official)

Kazuya Takaichi is the conductor of the Tokyo-bound Hayabusa No. 60 bullet train. He must keep the speed of the train over 100 km/h to avoid the bomb planted on the train from exploding.

Tsuyoshi Kusanagi is a Japanese singer and actor who was a member of the Asian boy band SMAP. He is known for his starring role in the film Yomigaeri. Kasunagi is also popular for his role in the film Midnight Swan, where he portrays a transgender nightclub employee named Nagisa.

Kanata Hosoda as Keiji Fujii

Kanata Hosoda as Keiji Fujii (Image via Instagram/@kanata_hosoda_official)

Keiji Fujii is a railways operations officer at the Shinkansen General Operation Control Center. He is directly involved in coordinating the efforts to find the bomber and secure the safety of the passengers on the train.

Kanata Hosoda is a Japanese actor who has starred in multiple movies like Sen wa, Boku o Egaku, To Be Killed by a High School Girl, The Aobas' Dining Table, One Summer Story, and We Made a Beautiful Bouquet. He has also appeared in drama series such as Shrink: Psychiatrist Yowai, Cool Boys Only High, Drop, and Final Cut.

Non as Chika Matsumoto

Non as Chika Matsumoto (Image via Instagram/@non_kamo_ne)

Chika Matsumoto is a determined train attendant on the Hayabusa No. 60. She helps maintain passenger safety and aids the crew during the developing crisis.

Rena Nōnen, known professionally as Non, is a Japanese actress and fashion model. She has starred in numerous films like Hot Road, Princess Jellyfish, In This Corner of the World, Hold Me Back, and Ribbon. She also plays the lead role in the TV dramas Amachan and Happy Kanako's Killer Life.

Takumi Saitoh as Yuichi Kasagi

Takumi Saitoh as Yuichi Kasagi (Image via Instagram/@takumisaitoh_officia)

Yuichi Kasagi is a top security official who is part of the crisis response team. He works with the train crew and the control center to eliminate the threat and save the passengers' lives.

Takumi Saitoh is a Japanese actor and director. Some of the films he's directed include Zokki and Home Sweet Home. He has also starred in movies like Hirugao and High&Low: The Red Rain, cementing his status as an actor.

Other cast members of Bullet Train Explosion

The cast of Bullet Train Explosion (Image via Instagram/@netflixjp)

Besides the actors mentioned, several others appear in Bullet Train Exploration.

Jun Kaname as Mitsuru Todoroki

Machiko Ono as Yuko Kagami

Hana Toyoshima as Yuzuki Onodera

Daisuke Kuroda

Satoshi Matsuo

Suzuka Ohgo

Matsuya Onoe

Naomasa Musaka

Pierre Taki

Yajuro Bando

Bullet Train Explosion releases on Netflix on April 23, 2025.

