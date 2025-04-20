Bullet Train Explosion: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Bullet Train Explosion is an action thriller film directed by Shinji Higuchi and produced by Kota Ishizuka. It is a modern remake of the 1975 classic The Bullet Train and is slated to release on Netflix on April 23, 2025. It has a runtime of 134 minutes.

The Japanese film stars Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Kanata Hosoda, Rena Nōnen, Takumi Saitoh, Machiko Ono, Jun Kaname and Hana Toyoshima. Tsuyoshi Kusanagi takes on the role of Kazuya Takaichi, a train conductor. Kanata Hosoda portrays Keiji Fujii, a young and optimistic conductor aboard the train.

Bullet Train Explosion focuses on Hayabusa No. 60 Shinkansen, a high-speed train en route to Tokyo. Shinkansen General Operation Control Center receives a call, and the person claims that a bomb is planted on the train, putting the passengers' life at risk.

Where to watch Bullet Train Explosion?

Interested viewers can watch Bullet Train Explosion on Netflix with a valid subscription. The platform currently offers US users three subscription plans. The first one is Standard with Ads, which costs $7.99 per month. This plan supports streaming on two devices simultaneously in 1080p (Full HD), and allows downloads on two devices.

The second plan is Standard (Ad-Free) and the user has to pay $17.99 per month. The plan offers unlimited ad-free content for two devices. Subscribers can add one extra member outside their household for an additional fee.

The third plan is Premium, which costs $24.99 oer month. It provides ad-free streaming on up to four devices simultaneously, downloads on six devices, and the option to add up to two extra members outside the household for an additional fee.

Exploring the plot of Bullet Train Explosion

Bullet Train Explosion follows Kazuya Takaichi, an experienced expert who carries the burden of guaranteeing passenger safety in an emergency. The plot centers on the Hayabusa No. 60 Shinkansen, a bullet train en route to Tokyo.

A terrorist plants a bomb on the train, threatening that it will detonate if the train's speed drops below 100 km/h.The bomber demands a ransom of 100 billion yen to disarm the device. As the train hurtles towards its destination, conductor Kazuya Takaichi and his team must coordinate with government authorities to prevent disaster.

According to the film's press release published on Netflix on March 5, 2025, its production involved collaboration with the East Japan Railway Company, utilizing actual Shinkansen units and facilities.

Cast members of Bullet Train Explosion

Tsuyoshi Kusanagi portrays Kazuya Takaichi, a veteran conductor of the Hayabusa No. 60 Shinkansen. Takaichi's leadership and composure become pivotal in navigating the crisis. Tsuyoshi is a Japanese actor known for Midnight Swan, War of Traps, and Doomsday: The Sinking of Japan.

Another important character is Chika Matsumoto, portrayed by Rena Nōnen. She is a young and composed driver of the Hayabusa No. 60 Shinkansen. Faced with a challenging situation where a bomb is set to detonate, Matsumoto remains steadfast, vowing to "never stop." Actress Nōnen, professionally as Non, has previously worked on various projects such as Amachan, and Hot Road.

Bullet Train Explosion features an ensemble of supporting cast, some of whom are listed as follows:

Takumi Saitoh as Yuichi Kasagi

Machiko Ono as Yuko Kagami

Jun Kaname as Mitsuru Todoroki

Hana Toyoshima as Yuzuki Onodera

Daisuke Kuroda

