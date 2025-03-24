“But listen I am trying my best!” — When Millie Bobby Brown finally clapped back at years of bullying over her accent

Millie Bobby Brown is considered one of the most popular young actresses in Hollywood. She rose to fame through her role as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things. However, growing up in the public eye, she has faced online bullying and criticism multiple times, most recently for her constant change of accents.

During the press tour for the 2024 Netflix film Damsel, Brown became the target of online scrutiny for speaking with an American accent instead of her native British one. In an interview with TikToker Max Balegde, Millie Bobby Brown addressed the issue, saying:

"I don’t do it intentionally and I’m sorry if it offends you! But listen I am trying my best!”

The interview was posted by Daily Mail on March 8, 2024, in which Brown said that she had been working in America for a long time and often mimics people, which affects her accent. She often changes her accent according to the person she is talking to. The actress added:

"Let me just speak to that real quick. I’m an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt. And so I want to mimic people. ”

Millie Bobby Brown learned the American accent through Hannah Montana

In her 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she learned the American accent as a child by watching the popular Miley Cyrus show Hannah Montana.

“Yes, absolutely! I watched Bugsy Malone and Godfather when I was like eight and my parents were like, you know, watching all these movies with me and I was like ‘Yeah but Hannah Montana is like Oscar-nominating, like it’s so good. Hannah Montana is the best…Everything about it is amazing,” Brown stated.

She also discussed her affinity for trying different accents when the host asked her about it. She said:

"Yeah, I like to see characters and then I just do the accent. As long as I watched it for long enough, I can kind of get it to somewhat of a T."

Max Balegde considers his interview with Millie Bobby Brown his favorite

Max Balegde discussed his viral 2024 interview with Millie Bobby Brown during an episode of The Useless Hotline Podcast. He called it his favorite interview ever, saying:

"I got to interview Millie Bobby Brown. She is one of my favorite celebrities that I've ever met. And it was my favorite interview I have ever done."

He also revealed that Brown's fiance, Jake Bongiovi, was present during the interview and shared a funny interaction with them. To help Brown feel comfortable before asking about the touchy subject of accent, he gave her a Nando's gift card.

Balegde expressed his astonishment at how viral the interview became, with major media outlets such as TMZ and Australian Morning News covering it.

"The interview that I did went like so viral. It was on TMZ. IT was on Australian Morning News. Obviously I knew that Millie Bobby Brown was like one of the biggest actresses in the world. Did not realize that something like that would get that much attention."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Millie Bobby Brown and other celebrities as the year unfolds.

