Camp Pleasant Lake: Full list of cast in the movie

Camp Pleasant Lake is a 2024 slasher horror film that immerses viewers in a terrifying tale set 20 years after a grim incident at a summer camp. On a fateful night two decades ago, young Echo Meadows was kidnapped following the brutal murders of her parents.

Fast-forward to the present, the Rutherfords, an opportunistic couple, renovate the camp and attract true crime enthusiasts by charging them hefty sums to relive the horrific events of that night. However, as eerie occurrences begin to unfold, it becomes evident that Echo or her sinister captors may be back for vengeance.

Directed and written by Thomas Walton, known for his recent horror feature They Turned Us Into Killers, Camp Pleasant Lake promises a chilling experience for horror fans.

Produced by a team including Jared Safier, Jackson Everest, and David M. Parks, with Parks also handling cinematography, the film features a haunting score by Reuven Herman. The film boasts a talented cast that with intense performances and compelling character portrayals.

Exploring cast list details of Camp Pleasant Lake

1) Jonathan Lipnicki as Jasper Meadows

Jonathan Lipnicki as Jasper Meadows (Image Via Jonathan Lipnicki Instagram)

Jonathan Lipnicki portrayed the character Jasper Meadows in Camp Pleasant Lake. He started as a child actor in Jerry Maguire and has developed his acting career into more mature roles. His character brings out vulnerability and determination, showing a glimpse of his struggle with the camp's haunted past.

2) Bonnie Aarons as Esmeralda

Bonnie Aarons plays Esmeralda, a mysterious figure whose presence adds a layer of supernatural intrigue to the story. Aarons, who has played a demon nun in The Conjuring series and The Nun, comes to Camp Pleasant Lake with experience in the genre.

3) Andrew Divoff as Evil Man

Andrew Divoff as Evil Man (Image Via IMDB)

Andrew Divoff plays a menacing character known only as Evil Man. Divoff, recognized for his roles in Wishmaster and Lost, brings a sinister edge to the film with his portrayal of this ominous figure, heightening the film's tension and horror elements.

4) Mike Ferguson as Lucifer 'Lou'

Mike Ferguson plays Lucifer 'Lou', a character shrouded in malevolence. Ferguson, whose credits include Death Squad and Amityville Uprising, delivers a performance that underscores his character’s ruthlessness and unpredictability.

5) Michael Paré as Rick Rutherford

Michael Paré as Rick Rutherford (Image Via IMDB)

Michael Paré stars as Rick Rutherford, one-half of the enterprising couple running the camp. Paré, an actor with a robust career including roles in Eddie and the Cruisers and Streets of Fire, delivers a grounded performance as a man capitalizing on tragedy, only to face unforeseen horrors.

Supporting cast of Camp Pleasant Lake

Here are some of the supporting cast members of the movie,

Elley Ringo as Grace

Michael Beran as Michael Steven

William Delesk as Young Jasper Meadows

Leila Almas Rose as Ruby Meadows

Greg Tally as Jonah Perrigo

James Di Giacomo as John Meadows

Lacey Burdine as Young Echo

Thomas Walton as Camp bus driver

Jackson Everest as Hunter

Maritza Brikisak as Darlene Rutherford

Kelly Lynn Reiter as Echo Meadows

Devanny Pinn Harper

What is Camp Pleasant Lake is about?

The theme of Camp Pleasant Lake is centered on what happened at an idealistic summer camp twenty years ago that was horrific. Echo Meadows, who was abducted when her parents were brutally murdered that night, is the narrator.

Presently, the Rutherfords have renovated the place and are marketing it as a gory tourist attraction where people pay substantial sums to relive the harrowing events. Nevertheless, strange occurrences begin to take place and reveal the gruesome acts committed in the camp 20 years ago.

Camp Pleasant Lake explores issues such as trauma, exploitation, and supernatural happenings. Viewers can watch the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV.