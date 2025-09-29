Caught Stealing soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Released on August 29, 2025, Caught Stealing is a dark comedy thriller film based on Charlie Huston’s novel of the same name. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film stars Austin Butler as Hank Thompson, a cynical former baseball player living in New York City, whose simple life is violently upended when he becomes entangled with the wrong crowd and a mysterious, dangerous package.

The film also features Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio, Griffin Dunne, Carol Kane, among others. Caught Stealing musical score was composed by Rob Simonsen and recorded in collaboration with the British post-punk band Idles. The soundtrack features several original tracks by Idles, including Police & Thieves and Rabbit Run.

Complete list of soundtracks featured in Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing

Listed below are all the songs featured in the film:

6th and A

Doom by IDLES

Kim’s Video

Tompkins Square Park

5th Floor Walk Up

Walk/Don’t Walk

Loisada

Cheerleader by IDLES

Coper

Flushing, Queens

Police & Thieves

Bay 15

Blessings And Successes

Alphabet City

Under The EL

Rabbit Run by IDLES

What is Caught Stealing about?

A still from the film (Image via Prime Video)

Caught Stealing follows Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), a man who once dreamed of being a professional baseball player; however, injuries and bad luck ended his sports career, and now he lives a quiet, aimless life as a bartender. Hank's simple life turns upside down when he agrees to do a small favor for his neighbor Russ (Matt Smith).

Russ is a wild punk-rock musician who asks Hank to take care of his cat while he’s out of town. And while it sounds harmless, the cat comes with dangerous baggage. Unknown to Hank, gangsters, crooked cops, and ruthless thugs are all after something hidden in Russ’s apartment. The moment Hank takes the cat into his home, he is dragged into a violent world he doesn’t understand and never expected.

He soon finds himself chased, beaten, and hunted through the streets of New York. The police cannot be trusted, and criminals believe he has something valuable. His once simple life turns into a nightmare, and along the way, he meets dangerous people, including gang leaders, corrupt officers, and strangers who either want to use him or kill him.

By the end of the plot of Caught Stealing, Hank’s life is changed forever. The favor that started with a cat leads to a brutal chain of events that wrecks his old life. The plot follows his desperate attempts to offload the bag, clear his name, and survive the non-stop manhunt.

The complexity deepens as he realizes the original owner of the bag was not just his neighbor, but an integral part of the city's organized crime network, making Hank's connection far more permanent and dangerous than he anticipated. The film portrays New York as a place full of hidden dangers, where survival often means making desperate choices.

Caught Stealing was released on August 29, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

