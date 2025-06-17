Cheers to Life (2024) ending explained: Does Jessica reunite with her grandmother?

Cheers to Life is a Brazilian comedy drama that was released on Netflix on June 11, 2025. The movie follows Jessica, an antique shop employee who goes on a quest through Israel to find her grandmother. When she finds a pendant similar to the one her grandmother Raquel gave her, she goes on a transformative journey with her grandfather Ben and friend Gabriel.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per Netflix, reads:

"A pendant from the past sets Jéssica on a trip through Israel — where family twists, unexpected love and a search for meaning shape the ride of her life."

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the movie. Reader's discretion is advised.

Raquel had told Jessica that the pendant was worn by a brave woman in their family, so incidentally, when she finds a similar pendant at the antique shop, she gets curious. Eventually, she realizes that Gabriel's grandmother and her grandmother Raquel were sisters. She also finds out that her mother is the daughter of Hava and not Raquel.

This revelation shakes her up quite a bit, leading her to travel to Israel to find out the truth about her family and also a potential inheritance. Towards the end of Cheers to Life, Jessica reunites with her actual grandmother, Hava. Her grandmother instantly recognizes her due to her mother's eyes.

Do Hava and Ben end up together in Cheers to Life?

Jonas Bloch and Regina Braga (Image via Instagram/@bloch.jonas)

Ben is Jessica's estranged grandfather, who had a fallout with his wife, Hava. The final act of the movie wonderfully redeems Ben and Hava's broken relationship, illustrating that redemption is not a lost cause. Decades before, Hava left behind her strict family in Brazil for an uncertain life with Ben, only to subsequently become trapped in Ben's settled routine.

Their daughter's senseless death and unresolved remorse intensified the cracks in their relationship, leading to their separation. Jessica and Gabriel's unexpected arrival pushes Ben to confront his regrets and recollect the fond memories of his wife. Towards the end of Cheers to Life, when Ben discovers Hava, he reclaims his wife and the life he lost.

His climactic heroic rescue of Jessica at the airport seals his return to being the troublesome rebel Hava fell in love with. Ben and Hava reaffirm their vows, vowing to cherish life's adventures once more.

Do Jessica and Gabriel fall in love towards the end of Cheers to Life?

Though Cheers to Life begins with Jessica's quest to find her family, it turns craftily into a tale of surprising love and learning to trust again. Gabriel, who begins as no more than a generous stranger with familial connections, turns out to have quite a connection with her.

At first, their relationship is wretchedly entangled by the notion that they could be cousins, which keeps them from accepting their increasing attraction towards each other. But the fact that Hava was adopted brings free flow for their feelings to blossom without remorse.

They share several adventurous moments, all of which compel them to address their attachment issues. For Gabriel, the experience educates him in the distinction between being in a relationship out of fear and true love. This realization liberates him from his abusive relationship with his ex-girlfriend Stephanie.

Their final kiss and mutual commitment indicate a genuine sense of belonging and emotional security in each other. This outcome underscores one of the film’s central messages: that meaningful connections and second chances at happiness are never out of reach.

Cheers to Life is available to stream on Netflix.

