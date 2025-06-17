  • home icon
Cheers to Life (2024): Full list of cast and characters explored

By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Modified Jun 17, 2025 17:24 GMT
Cheers to Life (2024): Full list of cast and characters explored (Image via Instgram/@bloch.jonas)

Cheers to Life is a Brazilian comedy-drama that first premiered in October 2024. Known as Viva a Vida, the plot of the movie follows Jessica, an antique shop employee who goes to Israel to learn more about her family. After finding a madallieon similar to the one her mother gave her, she takes Gabriel and her grandfather Ben on a quest to find her grandmother Hava. Along this journey on Cheers to Life, Jessica learns more about her family history and finds unexpected love.

Cheers to Life cast includes actors Thati Lopes, Regina Braga, Jonas Bloch, Rodrigo Simas, Diego Martins, and Daniel Filho, who helped write the story. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

The primary cast of Cheers to Life

Thati Lopes as Jessica

Thati Lopes as Jessica (Image via Netflix)

Jessica is employed in a modest antique shop in Brazil and feels estranged from family and meaning. When she discovers an enigmatic medallion attached to her mother's history, her sense of adventure is triggered. Impulsive and determined, she embarks on a quest overseas to follow her heritage and seek clarity.

Thatiane de Oliveira "Thati" Lopes is a Brazilian comedian and actress. She's most famous for TV and film appearances, including Jussara in Boogie Oogie, Josiane Diniz in Espelho da Vida, and Lina Maia in Esposa de Aluguel. On screen, she's been a star in the Netflix movie Ana e Vitória and has starred in Peçanha Contra o Animal.

Rodrigo Simas as Gabriel

Rodrigo Simas as Gabriel (Image via Netflix)

Gabriel is an easy-going and curious man interested in his family history. He meets Jessica at the beginning of the journey, under the curious circumstances of the medallion, and soon becomes her partner in the cross-country adventure. While he has his uncertainty at times, his sense of humor and goodwill are reassuring in their wild journey.

Rodrigo Simas is a Brazilian actor with an extensive TV and film background. He is well known for his character Leandro in Fina Estampa, as Bruno in Malhação, and Piatã in Novo Mundo. His other projects include Quinta das Janelas, Anjo de Cabelos Longos, and Netflix's Entre.

Jonas Bloch as Benjamin

Jonas Bloch and Regina Braga (Image via Instagram/@bloch.jonas)

Ben is a quiet older gentleman who lives far from the world of Jessica. Once vibrant and adventurous, he now retreats behind routine and protective feelings. Ensnared by Jessica's quest, he is drawn into her journey unwillingly, gradually displaying a side formed by lost relationships and stale memories.

Jonas Bloch is an experienced Brazilian actor who has been acting since 1958. He is highly acclaimed for roles as TV villains and guest appearances in acclaimed productions like Novo Mundo, A Lei e o Crime, and Mulheres de Areia. Some of his notable films include Mango Yellow, Cabra-Cega, and Quilombo.

Supporting cast and characters of Cheers to Life

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in the film. Here is the list of actors and the roles they play in Cheers to Life:

  • Maria Clarice Balonecker as Jessica (child)
  • Jonas Bloch as Benjamin (Ben)
  • Jhonny Faria as Benjamin (young)
  • Regina Braga as Hava
  • Julia Zimmer as Hava (young)
  • Luisa Thiré as Raquel
  • Juliana Thiré as Raquel (young)
  • Diego Martins as Ramirez
  • Aline Dias as Stephanie
  • Daniel Filho as Mr. Ulysses
  • Clarice Niskier as Stella
  • Clara Tiezzi as Deborah
  • Lea Andrea Frankel as Sharon
  • Cristiano Hazuel as Samuel
  • Sergio Corach as Julio
  • Javo Rocha as Julio's husband
  • Bia Sion as Sarah
  • Angelina Gavrilyuk as Hava's mother
  • Alfonso Rizzo as Hava's father

Cheers to Life is available to stream on Netflix.

