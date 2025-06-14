Cleaner (2025): Full list of cast explored 

Cleaner, the British action thriller film, was released in theatres across the United States on February 21, 2025. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film follows Joey, an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, who is forced to save the day when terrorists hijack the building where she's working. While the antagonist, Noah, plans a mass murder, she must use her skill and training to save the hostages before it's too late.

Cleaner is written by Simon Uttley, Paul Andrew Williams, and Matthew Orton. The movie features an ensemble cast led by Daisy Ridley, Taz Skylar, and Clive Owen. While they form the primary cast, several other actors carry the narrative forward. The movie has a runtime of 97 minutes and an IMDb rating of 5.1/10.

The primary cast of Cleaner

Daisy Ridley as Joey

Daisy Ridley as Joey (Image via Prime Video)

In Cleaner, Daisy Ridley plays Joey Locke, a former British Army soldier turned high-rise window cleaner in London's Canary Wharf. She is protective of her autistic brother, Michael, and becomes the center of action when eco-terrorists take over the skyscraper at a corporate black-tie event. Drawing on her army training and climbing skills, Joey climbs the outside of the building to outsmart the terrorists and rescue the hostages.

Ridley is most known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Some of her established works include Murder on the Orient Express, Peter Rabbit, Ophelia, and Chaos Walking. She has also voiced a character in the mystery video game Twelve Minutes.

Taz Skylar as Noah

Taz Skylar as Noah (Image via Instagram/@taz_skylar)

Noah, Taz Skylar, is Joey's fake co-worker until he reveals himself as a ruthless extremist member of the Earth Revolution. Noah rejects the group's scheme to expose him and goes on a rampage, killing hostages and turning on his comrades. This leaves Joey in a lethal confrontation far over the city.

Skylar is an Olivier Award-nominated actor, writer, and producer who rose to fame after his West End play. He went on to write and star in Gassed Up. He also portrayed Sanji in Netflix's One Piece series. His other acting projects include the short films Split Sole, Final Gift, and Multi-Facial.

Clive Owen as Marcus

Clive Owen plays Marcus in the movie (Image via Getty)

Clive Owen's Marcus spearheads the Earth Revolution, motivated by a cause to uncover corporate corruption by means of strategic disruption, rather than senseless bloodshed. However, his leadership collapses, as Noah's violence imperils all their lives, triggering a power struggle that heightens tension within the under-siege tower.

Owen is an established British actor who gained fame for his role in the crime drama series Chancer. He has won a range of accolades for his acting projects, including a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award, and nominations for an Academy Award and Primetime Emmy Award. His acting projects include Sin City, Hemingway & Gellhorn, and Monsieur Spade.

Supporting cast and characters of Cleaner

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in the movie. Here is the list of the additional cast in the film:

Matthew Tuck as Michael

Poppy Townsend White as young Joey

Dudley Watts as Young Michael

Kate Nichols as Care Home Admin

Russell De Rozario as Big Ron

Lee Boardman as Gerald Milton

Stella Stocker as Jennifer

Rufus Jones as Geoffrey Milton

Sol E. Romero as Halina

Gavin Fleming as Derek

Celine Arden as Kate

Melissa Humler as Freya

Tom Balmont as Maitre d'

Ben Essex as Hendrick

Rebecca Bellavia as mother

Harriet Ashurst as daughter

Sophie Ashurst as daughter

Andy Membury as son

Kai Membury as Son

Kalyn Harper as Erica

Shailan Gohil as passerby 1

Flavia Watson as Zee / Quizzical God

Tom Boney as Leon / Frightened God

David Cheung as Vince

Joshua Ravenscroft as Ant

Richard Hope as Alastair Lawson

Melanie Gray as Alison

Regina Seifert as Gabby Tressiter

Akie Kotabe as James Horsley

Lorna Lowe as Denise Slater

Cassandra Spiteri as Elena Lanza

Callum Grant as passerby 2

Ruth Gemmell as DS Hume

Simon Uttley as police sniper

Ray Fearon as DI Khan

Howard Charles as Captain Royce

Roy Hill as British newsreader

Atanas Srebrev as American newsreader

Emilia Klayn as Middle East newsreader

Konstantin Tomasini as unconscious guy

Calvin Warrington-Heasman as Joey's father

Andreea Diac as Joey's mother

Cleaner is available to watch on Prime Video.

