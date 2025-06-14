Cleaner (2025): Full list of cast explored 

Cleaner, the British action thriller film, was released in theatres across the United States on February 21, 2025. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film follows Joey, an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, who is forced to save the day when terrorists hijack the building where she's working. While the antagonist, Noah, plans a mass murder, she must use her skill and training to save the hostages before it's too late.
Cleaner is written by Simon Uttley, Paul Andrew Williams, and Matthew Orton. The movie features an ensemble cast led by Daisy Ridley, Taz Skylar, and Clive Owen. While they form the primary cast, several other actors carry the narrative forward. The movie has a runtime of 97 minutes and an IMDb rating of 5.1/10.
The primary cast of Cleaner
Daisy Ridley as Joey
In Cleaner, Daisy Ridley plays Joey Locke, a former British Army soldier turned high-rise window cleaner in London's Canary Wharf. She is protective of her autistic brother, Michael, and becomes the center of action when eco-terrorists take over the skyscraper at a corporate black-tie event. Drawing on her army training and climbing skills, Joey climbs the outside of the building to outsmart the terrorists and rescue the hostages.
Ridley is most known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Some of her established works include Murder on the Orient Express, Peter Rabbit, Ophelia, and Chaos Walking. She has also voiced a character in the mystery video game Twelve Minutes.
Taz Skylar as Noah
Noah, Taz Skylar, is Joey's fake co-worker until he reveals himself as a ruthless extremist member of the Earth Revolution. Noah rejects the group's scheme to expose him and goes on a rampage, killing hostages and turning on his comrades. This leaves Joey in a lethal confrontation far over the city.
Skylar is an Olivier Award-nominated actor, writer, and producer who rose to fame after his West End play. He went on to write and star in Gassed Up. He also portrayed Sanji in Netflix's One Piece series. His other acting projects include the short films Split Sole, Final Gift, and Multi-Facial.
Clive Owen as Marcus
Clive Owen's Marcus spearheads the Earth Revolution, motivated by a cause to uncover corporate corruption by means of strategic disruption, rather than senseless bloodshed. However, his leadership collapses, as Noah's violence imperils all their lives, triggering a power struggle that heightens tension within the under-siege tower.
Owen is an established British actor who gained fame for his role in the crime drama series Chancer. He has won a range of accolades for his acting projects, including a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award, and nominations for an Academy Award and Primetime Emmy Award. His acting projects include Sin City, Hemingway & Gellhorn, and Monsieur Spade.
Supporting cast and characters of Cleaner
Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in the movie. Here is the list of the additional cast in the film:
- Matthew Tuck as Michael
- Poppy Townsend White as young Joey
- Dudley Watts as Young Michael
- Kate Nichols as Care Home Admin
- Russell De Rozario as Big Ron
- Lee Boardman as Gerald Milton
- Stella Stocker as Jennifer
- Rufus Jones as Geoffrey Milton
- Sol E. Romero as Halina
- Gavin Fleming as Derek
- Celine Arden as Kate
- Melissa Humler as Freya
- Tom Balmont as Maitre d'
- Ben Essex as Hendrick
- Rebecca Bellavia as mother
- Harriet Ashurst as daughter
- Sophie Ashurst as daughter
- Andy Membury as son
- Kai Membury as Son
- Kalyn Harper as Erica
- Shailan Gohil as passerby 1
- Flavia Watson as Zee / Quizzical God
- Tom Boney as Leon / Frightened God
- David Cheung as Vince
- Joshua Ravenscroft as Ant
- Richard Hope as Alastair Lawson
- Melanie Gray as Alison
- Regina Seifert as Gabby Tressiter
- Akie Kotabe as James Horsley
- Lorna Lowe as Denise Slater
- Cassandra Spiteri as Elena Lanza
- Callum Grant as passerby 2
- Ruth Gemmell as DS Hume
- Simon Uttley as police sniper
- Ray Fearon as DI Khan
- Howard Charles as Captain Royce
- Roy Hill as British newsreader
- Atanas Srebrev as American newsreader
- Emilia Klayn as Middle East newsreader
- Konstantin Tomasini as unconscious guy
- Calvin Warrington-Heasman as Joey's father
- Andreea Diac as Joey's mother
Cleaner is available to watch on Prime Video.