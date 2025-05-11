Clown in a Cornfield soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Clown in a Cornfield is a slasher film directed by Eli Craig. Based on Adam Cesare's 2020 novel of the same name, it premiered at South by Southwest on March 10, 2025, and was later released theatrically on May 9, 2025.

Ad

The film follows Quinn Maybrook, a teenage girl who moves to the rural town of Kettle Springs. Trapped in its customs, the town serves as the stage for a fatal clown mascot's killing rampage.

The soundtrack of Clown in a Cornfield adds an extra layer of intensity to the slasher film, providing a dynamic mix of genres. From 1980s hip-hop to modern electronica, the soundtrack plays a significant role in setting the film's tone.

Ad

Trending

Composed by Brandon Roberts and Marcus Trumpp, the soundtrack emphasises moments of tension and violence, underlining the fast-paced, chaotic narrative. Its contemporary and classic songs enhance the entire movie experience.

All songs from Clown in a Cornfield

Ad

Here is the list of songs that are played in the movie:

What Do I Owe by Dummy – Plays in the opening scene, during a 1991 party.

I Ain't No Joke by Eric B. & Rakim – Heard on the radio as Quinn and her father arrive in Kettle Springs.

Get Out The Way by Mother Mother – Plays when Quinn unpacks her room.

If I Look Fine by Roet – Features when Quinn is driven home by her father after school trouble.

Bye Bye by Haiku Hands & Ribongia – Played while Matt lifts weights in his garage.

A Thousand Little Fires (feat. Definitely Dean)" by Anthony Lazaro – Background for Quinn's text conversation with Cole.

Not About You by Haiku Hands – Played when Quinn sneaks out, encouraged by Cole.

How U Feelin by Kabwasa – Heard as Quinn and Cole arrive at the barn party.

Wicked and Weird by Buck 65 – Played during a barn dance led by Quinn and Cole.

Heavyweight by Ruckspin & Lynxegirl – Features when Quinn and Cole leave the barn for private time.

The Force by Nicholas Hill, Glenn Herweijer, & Ben Sumner – Played as the survivors escape the factory.

Keep It Up by Good Neighbours – Plays during an epilogue scene a year later.

Won't Take Me Alive by Dirty Honey – Played over the end credits.

Ad

Read more: Clown in a Cornfield ending explained: Who really controls the Frendo killers?

Production and direction

Ad

Clown in a Cornfield is directed by Eli Craig, who brings his distinctive vision to the genre, blending horror with elements of dark humor. The script, co-written by Craig and Carter Blanchard, adapts Adam Cesare's novel into a fast-paced slasher.

Produced by Marty Bowen, Terry Dougas, John Fischer, and Wyck Godfrey, along with productions, RLJE Films and Shudder.

Also read: Is Clown in a Cornfield based on a true story? Explained

Ad

More about Clown in a Cornfield

Ad

In 1991, Frendo, the town's clown mascot, brutally kills two teens who were having s*x in a cornfield near the old Baypen corn syrup factory. The killings send shock waves through Kettle Springs, Missouri.

Now, in the present, Quinn Maybrook and her dad, Glenn, have moved to Kettle Springs. Glenn is the new doctor in town. Their broken relationship, caused by Quinn's mother's death, is put to the test again when Quinn makes friends with a group of teens in the area led by Cole Hill.

Ad

Janet, Matt, Ronnie, Tucker, and others in Quinn and Cole's group look into the town's dark past and find disturbing videos about a crazy Frendo who is said to haunt the old Baypen factory. The group makes prank videos with the Frendo costume. But things go horribly wrong when they find out that the people in the town are hiding a scary secret.

After a string of tragedies, including a fire at the Founder's Day festival and the brutal murder of their friend Tucker, the group is being chased by Frendo killers in masks. It turns out that Mr. Vern, the town sheriff, and other people in the town, like Arthur Hill, the mayor, are part of a cult-like group called the Frendos, who will do anything to protect their traditions.

Ad

As Quinn and her friends are being chased, she fights to stay alive. After a scary series of events, she learns that her dad, Glenn, has a bigger role in the town's dark history than she thought. At the end of the movie, Quinn leaves town, taking with her terrible memories and the scary Baypen music box.

Stay tuned for more updates on Clown in a Cornfield and similar slasher movies and shows as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More