Crime 101 is an upcoming crime action thriller film helmed by the well-known director of American Animals and The Imposter, Bart Layton. Co-written by Layton and Peter Straughan, the film is based on Don Winslow's 2010 novella of the same name.

The highly anticipated project brings together a stellar ensemble, including Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Halle Berry, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Developed by Raw, Working Title Films, and The Story Factory for Amazon MGM Studios, Crime 101 is ready to hit theaters on February 13, 2026.

A series of high-profile jewel heists has detectives baffled as they follow a trail leading them to what appears to be a disciplined thief with a clear moral code. Focused on crime, morality, and the law.

Who stars in Crime 101?

1) Chris Hemsworth as Mike Davis

Chris Hemsworth (Image Via Getty)

Chris Hemsworth plays Mike Davis, a professional jewel thief and the center of Crime 101. Born on August 11, 1983, in Australia, Chris first gained popularity with his role as Kim Hyde in the series Home and Away before he landed the role of Thor in Marvel.

Outside of superhero films, Hemsworth has acted in films such as Rush in 2013, The Cabin in the Woods in 2012, and Extraction in 2020 and its sequel. In 2024, he received an AACTA Award-nominated performance for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

2) Mark Ruffalo as Detective Lou Lubesnick

Mark Ruffalo (Image Via Getty)

Mark Ruffalo plays Detective Lou Lubesnick, a determined investigator on the tail of Hemsworth’s character in Crime 101. Born on November 22, 1967, Ruffalo has been part of both independent dramas and blockbuster movies for more than three decades.

Known for Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ruffalo also has four nominations from the Academy for The Kids Are All Right (2010), Foxcatcher (2014), Spotlight (2015), and Poor Things (2023). His television performances, such as The Normal Heart and I Know This Much Is True, have also earned him major awards.

3) Barry Keoghan as Ormon

Barry Keoghan (Image Via Getty)

Barry Keoghan stars as Ormon in Crime 101. Born in Dublin in 1992, Keoghan came to worldwide attention with standout performances in Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer (both 2017). His performance as Dominic in The Banshees of Inisherin earned him the BAFTA Award and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

More recently, he led Saltburn (2023) and appeared in Masters of the Air (2024).

4) Halle Berry as Sharon Colvin

Halle Berry (Image Via Getty)

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry joins Crime 101 as Sharon Colvin. Former model and beauty pageant contestant-turned-actress Berry found her breakout role in Boomerang in 1992 and went on to become the first African-American woman to take home the Academy Award for Best Actress for Monster's Ball in 2001.

Her career spans a wide range of genres, from Die Another Day in 2002 and the X-Men franchise to John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, released in 2019. In recent years, Berry has also taken the reins as a director and producer on several projects, including Netflix's Bruised, which came out in 2020.

5) Monica Barbaro as Maya

Monica Barbaro (Image Via Getty)

Monica Barbaro, of Top Gun: Maverick fame (2022), where she played the role of Phoenix, takes on Maya in Crime 101. The American actress began her career with roles in series such as UnREAL, Chicago Justice, and The Good Cop.

Since Top Gun: Maverick, she went on to appear in FUBAR for Netflix, from 2023 to 2025, and played Joan Baez in the 2024 biopic A Complete Unknown, for which she got an Academy Award nomination.

6) Corey Hawkins as Detective Tillman

Corey Hawkins (Image Via Getty)

Corey Hawkins is Detective Tillman in Crime 101, one of the main investigators. American actor Corey Hawkins rose to fame for portraying Dr. Dre in the movie Straight Outta Compton in 2015, which earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

His other notable works include The Walking Dead, BlacKkKlansman (2018), In the Heights (2021), and The Color Purple (2023). He has been similarly recognized on stage for Tony Award nominations like Six Degrees of Separation and Topdog/Underdog.

7) Jennifer Jason Leigh as Angie

Jennifer Jason Leigh (Image Via Getty)

Jennifer Jason Leigh brings completion to the main cast in the role of Angie in Crime 101. A veteran actress with a list of complicated and provocative roles in films such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), Single White Female (1992), and The Hateful Eight (2015).

Her performance in The Hateful Eight garnered her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, while more recent television work includes Fargo (2023).

Moreover, the supporting cast includes,

Nick Nolte plays Money

Tate Donovan plays Monroe

Payman Maadi plays Sammy Kassem

Babak Tafti plays Ali

Deborah Hedwall plays Anne

Devon Bostick plays Devon

Paul Adelstein plays Mark

Drew Powell plays Detective Townsend

Matthew Del Negro plays Police Captain Stewart

John Douglas plays Grant

What is Crime 101 about?

Crime 101 (Image Via MGM Studios)

Crime 101, produced by Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger, Shane Salerno, and Bart Layton, started shooting in Los Angeles in October of 2024. The movie is an action crime thriller and is based on a 2010 novella by Don Winslow by the same name.

Bart Layton directs the movie, while Erik Wilson serves as the cinematographer, and Jacob Secher Schulsinger serves as the editor.

The movie is set to release on February 13, 2026.

