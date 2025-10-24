Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere cast & characters - Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Scott Cooper's Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will open theatrically in the US on October 24, 2025, by 20th Century Studios. Based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book, the film details how Bruce Springsteen created his landmark 1982 album Nebraska, a project that was both triumphant and deeply challenging for Springsteen.

The biographical adaptation stars Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, along with Jeremy Strong, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, Gaby Hoffmann, Paul Walter Hauser, Marc Maron, and David Krumholtz. It also features Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson, Grace Gummer, and Chris Jaymes in supporting roles.

Main cast and characters of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

1) Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen

A still of Jeremy Allen White's character from Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Jeremy Allen White portrays Bruce Springsteen when the singer-songwriter recorded Nebraska. It was the early 80s, and Springsteen was working from his New Jersey home with a simple four-track recorder to produce the album. The story unfolds through songwriting sessions, growing recognition, deep reflection, and personal struggles.

White is known for his roles as Lip Gallagher in Shameless (2011–2021) and Carmen Carmy Berzatto in The Bear (2022–present). His film credits include The Rental (2020), After Everything (2018), Fingernails (2023), and others.

2) Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau

A still of Jeremy Strong's character in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Jeremy Strong stars as Jon Landau, Springsteen's producer and longtime manager. The film depicts Landau teaming up with Springsteen during the production of the album, becoming a frequent partner in music-making afterward.

Jeremy Strong is known for his role as Kendall Roy in Succession, for which he won an Emmy. Additionally, he has acted in movies such as The Big Short, Molly’s Game, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

3) Johnny Cannizzaro as Steven Van Zandt

Johnny Cannizzaro (Image via Instagram/@johnnycannizzaro)

Johnny Cannizzaro plays Steven Van Zandt, a close friend of Bruce Springsteen. Besides playing guitar with Springsteen, he significantly contributed to their music during numerous tours.

Cannizzaro appeared in Jersey Boys in 2014; additionally, he has worked in theater and smaller film projects.

4) Paul Walter Hauser as Mike Batlan

Still of Paul Walter Hauser's character from Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Paul Walter Hauser plays Mike Batlan, a key supporter of Bruce Springsteen, managing gear and recording sounds. Notably, he brought everything together for the Nebraska album’s setup.

Hauser’s work spans both television and film. He is known for his lead performance in Richard Jewell (2019). Additionally, he has appeared in I, Tonya (2017), Black Bird (2022), and Cruella (2021).

5) Odessa Young as Faye Romano

A still of Odessa Young’s character from Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Odessa Young portrays Faye Romano, becoming a key figure in Springsteen’s story, especially as someone Springsteen falls for. Her presence influences how his path develops and acts as a pivotal part of his journey.

Young is an Australian actress known for The Daughter (2015), Assassination Nation (2018), and Shirley (2020). She also starred in the CBS miniseries adaptation of The Stand (2020–2021).

6) Stephen Graham as Douglas Springsteen

A still of Stephen Graham’s character from Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Stephen Graham plays Douglas Springsteen, Bruce’s dad. The film portrays Graham's character as an alcoholic and showcases a strained, distant connection with his son that echoes throughout Bruce’s music as well as his public talks.

Graham is known for his roles in shows like Boardwalk Empire (between 2010-2014) and Peaky Blinders (2017–2019). His filmography includes The Irishman (2019), as well as Boiling Point and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, both released in 2021.

7) David Krumholtz as Al Teller

A still of David Krumholtz’s character from the film (Image via 20th Century Studios)

David Krumholtz plays Al Teller, a record executive who managed the release of Nebraska through Columbia Records. In the film, Teller has a long career in the music industry, holding executive roles at several labels.

Krumholtz is well known for his role on Numb3rs (2005–2010) and his appearance in The Santa Clause movie. More recently, he appeared in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018) and Oppenheimer (2023).

Supporting cast of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

The supporting cast includes:

Gaby Hoffmann as Adele Springsteen: Gaby Hoffmann plays Bruce’s mother, who has supported her son’s interest in music since he was young.

Gaby Hoffmann plays Bruce’s mother, who has supported her son’s interest in music since he was young. Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin : Marc Maron plays a producer who assisted with mixing and mastering Nebraska for its commercial release.

: Marc Maron plays a producer who assisted with mixing and mastering Nebraska for its commercial release. Harrison Gilbertson as Matt Delia: Harrison Gilbertson portrays Matt Delia , a close friend of Springsteen.

Harrison Gilbertson portrays Matt Delia a close friend of Springsteen. Grace Gummer as Barbara Landau : Barbara is Jon Landau’s wife.

: Barbara is Jon Landau’s wife. Chris Jaymes as Dennis King : Dennis King is the mastering engineer.

: Dennis King is the mastering engineer. Brian Chase as Max Weinberg: Max Weinberg is the drummer of the E Street Band.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will hit the theatres on October 24, 2025.

