Who is Jeremy Allen White married to? 'The Bear' star opens up about fatherhood

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White opened up about fatherhood and the challenges of balancing his rising Hollywood career. Speaking to London’s The Times, the actor reflected on how filming his latest project, a biopic about rock legend Bruce Springsteen, deeply affected his role as a father.

Explaining how intense the process had been, Jeremy Allen White explained:

“I feel like I’m ‘pain for hire’…Like I’m getting paid to put myself in painful places...But I stay close to that energy and it’s uncomfortable — and filming the Bruce movie was incredibly difficult. I was in isolation. I was far from my children. I didn’t travel home much. It made me unwell and when I came out of it I thought, ‘There has to be a better way.’”

White shares two daughters, Ezer Billie, 6, and Dolores Wild, 4, with actress Addison Timlin. The couple, who got engaged in April 2019, married later that year on October 18. After three years of marriage, they separated in 2023 when Timlin filed for divorce in May.

In The Times interview, White also spoke about the heightened public attention on his private life since The Bear catapulted him to fame. He admitted to feeling the strain of constant scrutiny and media interest but said he tried to maintain a grounded, simple routine with his children despite the spotlight.

“After a while, people will stop following you once they realise that all you do is pick up your kids from school and come home. My life — my normal life — is very simple,” Jeremy Allen White said.

White explained that his days outside of acting mirrored those of any parent, from making breakfast and school runs to family dinners. He described his home life with humor, noting that despite playing a world-class chef on television, he was a fairly ordinary cook at home.

He shared that his evenings were often spent cooking simple meals for his daughters, joking that while he could make “seven dinner dishes well,” only a few earned his kids’ approval. Laughing about the realities of parenting, he added that after all the effort, his children often “just asked for chicken nuggets.”

More about Jeremy Allen White’s ex-wife, Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin (Image via Getty Images)

Jeremy Allen White’s ex-wife, Addison Timlin, has spent most of her life in front of the camera.

Her acting journey began early, when she made her professional debut in the national tour of Annie, portraying several orphan roles. He later stepped into the spotlight as the titular character at just nine years old.

Over the years, Timlin has taken on an array of roles, from playing Emily Draper in the 2008 drama Cashmere Mafia to portraying the free-spirited Sasha Bingham in Californication in 2011. She also appeared in Little Sister and starred alongside Stanley Tucci in the 2018 film Submission.

In a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Timlin reflected on her craft and her appreciation for both television and film.

“I prefer working, period. I think that I like doing film more just because when you get a script, you have the story from start to finish, so you can really find the character’s arc, and when you walk away from it, you know you’re sort of powerless to what happens,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

That same year, Timlin also spoke candidly about her personal life, revealing she had a significant other while choosing to keep details private.

“I’ve got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he’d be the guy. We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance,” she shared.

Timlin and Jeremy Allen White’s connection dated back to their teenage years. The two starred together in the 2008 film Afterschool when she was just 17. Their friendship eventually evolved into romance, leading to marriage and two daughters. Actress Dakota Johnson became a godmother to the couple's children.

As White’s fame skyrocketed through his roles in Shameless and later The Bear, fans became increasingly fascinated by the couple’s dynamic.

In a 2022 People Magazine interview, White was asked how his then-wife, Timlin, felt about his growing heartthrob status.

“I don’t know….I think we’re both pretty good at not paying too much attention. I’m not on Twitter. I have an Instagram, but I mostly use it for work. I have a pretty healthy distance from it all. And my wife does as well. So, I think that’s a good thing,” Jeremy Allen White said at the time.

According to a People magazine report dated February 12, 2025, Timlin is currently dating actor and filmmaker Cooper Raiff.

Jeremy Allen White reflects on playing Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere

Jerem Allen White (Image via Getty Images)

Jeremy Allen White’s latest high-profile role made him transform into rock legend Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, a biopic that chronicles Springsteen’s creative struggle.

The project placed White among a growing group of acclaimed actors portraying iconic musicians, from Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan to Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

Speaking to Variety at the film’s New York premiere on September 28, White explained that, unlike his peers, he didn’t seek advice from other actors who had played musical legends. Instead, he turned directly to Springsteen himself for guidance.

“I didn’t talk to Austin [Butler], I didn’t talk to Rami [Malek], I didn’t talk to Timothée [Chalamet]. And sometimes I wish I had, but my process was a little different because I had Bruce,” Jeremy Allen White told Variety on the red carpet at the New York Film Festival.

Jeremy Allen White further remarked:

“There was a part of me that almost wanted to lock myself in a room alone, and if I needed to reach out to the world, then it would be to the man himself. I felt very lucky I had him so close.”

After completing Deliver Me From Nowhere, White filmed the upcoming A24 crime drama Enemies opposite Butler. Reflecting on how they connected over their shared experience of portraying musical icons, White said their early conversations were deeply insightful.

“Very early on, Austin and I spoke about process...I had already made my film, and obviously, Austin had already made his, but he was so helpful. I wish I’d met him earlier,” Jeremy Allen White said.

In preparation for the role of Springsteen, White trained extensively to sing like the musical icon, studying his vocal tone, phrasing, and performance style. Springsteen himself was actively involved in the production, visiting the set multiple times and offering subtle but meaningful input.

White said that his greatest lessons didn’t come from technical notes or formal coaching, but from observing Springsteen’s presence and character. He described how much he admired the musician’s humility and his ability to remain “gentle and kind with the world” despite decades of fame and success.

He reflected that Springsteen’s grounded nature and honesty inspired him as both an artist and a person, noting that it gave him “hope for myself and for all artists.”

Jeremy Allen White’s upcoming film, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, is set to hit theaters on October 24, 2025, via 20th Century Studios.

