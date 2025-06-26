How many episodes are there in The Bear season 4? Episode count and more

The Bear season 4 is the latest instalment of the comedy-drama series released on June 25, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States. With Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo serving as showrunners for the latest season, some parts of it were filmed alongside the previous installment in February 2024, with the majority of the production taking place in early 2025.

Ad

The fourth season of the FX series sees Carmy, Richie, and Sydney pushing harder than ever with complete determination to take The Original Beef to the next level. The culinary team is challenged with new obstacles at every opportunity, to which they must adapt, adjust, and overcome.

The Bear season 4 consists of 10 episodes, all of which were released at once.

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Episode count of The Bear season 4

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The FX on Hulu series The Bear season 4 consists of 10 episodes, which were all released on June 25, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States. Most episodes have a runtime of 29 to 39 minutes, with the seventh episode titled Bears running for just over an hour at 1 hour and 9 minutes.

Viewers will require a subscription to either of the streaming platforms to view the series. Subscription plans start at $9.99/month for each app, which also includes the option to go ad-free for additional charges.

Ad

Cast and crew details for The Bear season 4

The cast and crew of The Bear at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

The Bear season 4 involves multiple directors, including Christopher Storer, Duccio Fabbri, and Janicza Bravo. Showrunners Storer and Joanna Calo also serve as executive producers alongside Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai, and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a co-executive producer and a culinary producer.

Ad

The cast is led by Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich. The guest stars for The Bear season 4 include Brie Larson as Francie Fak, Josh Hartnett as Frank, Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto, and David Zayas as David Marrero.

What is The Bear season 4 all about?

Ad

The trailer for The Bear season 4 is available on the official YouTube channel of FX and the series' official Instagram account. The trailer begins with Carmy taking a moment alone in the kitchen as he switches the lights on.

Uncle Jimmy informs Carmy and Sydney that the moment the timer on the digital clock hits zero, their restaurant will have to "cease operations" since the money can only support those many operational hours. This is followed by a montage of Carmy and the rest of the staff in action as they work on their dishes and service duties. Sydney confronts Carmy over letting chaos and anger drive him at work, as she believes it to be a problem.

Ad

The team is then shown reading through the mixed reviews of their restaurant. Carmy tries to keep the team together as he prepares himself to take a much calmer approach to help improve the reviews. His mother, Donna, decides to surprise him with a visit, leaving him surprised.

The trailer then takes on a positive tone as various moments of the crew getting together to make the restaurant work are shown. Tina lets Carmy know that he has nothing to prove to anyone and that he needs to stop seeking others' approval. It ends with a comical moment involving Neil, as his colleagues teach him how to walk properly with plates.

Ad

According to IMDb, the comedy-drama series has received a positive rating of 8.5/10 based on over 274,000 reviews so far.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More