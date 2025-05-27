Did Bruce Springsteen cancel his Atlantic City summer concert series due to low ticket sales? Viral post debunked 

A rumor surfaced recently that rock icon Bruce Springsteen canceled his summer concert series in Atlantic City, New Jersey, due to poor ticket sales. The America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page shared this claim on May 24, 2025, alleging that it resulted from the artist’s anti-Trump remarks during his Manchester shows earlier this month.

“Bruce Springsteen is canceling his Atlantic City Summer Concert Series for the first time in 25 years due to low ticket sales. ‘The blowback over his comments on stage in Europe has been unrelenting and fierce,’” the post read.

It was accompanied by a black and white image of Springsteen, where he appeared to be upset. The Facebook post earned huge traction and amassed over 5.5K reactions and 2.5K comments.

However, the now-viral post is fake. Bruce Springsteen did not cancel his Atlantic City concert due to poor ticket sales. The Google search did not reveal any such scheduled concert for this year.

Instead, according to the official website called atlanticcityconcerts2023.com, Tramps Like Us, aka the tribute band for Springsteen, is slated to perform at Resorts in Atlantic City, NJ, on May 31, 2025, 7:30 PM onward.

Additionally, the Facebook post had the watermark on the bottom left corner that read, “Nothing on this page is real,” which further discredits the claim and deems it fabricated and satirical.

Bruce Springsteen did not cancel his Atlantic City summer concert series

Over the weekend, the America’s Last Line of Defense page, which is known for its parodical content, uploaded a post claiming Bruce Springsteen had to cancel his summer concerts in Atlantic City due to a fall in ticket sales.

“Springsteen really kneecapped himself with his comments,” the post was captioned.

It further continued in the comment section:

“We can confirm that the Bruce Springsteen Summer Concert Series in Atlantic City is definitely not happening, patriots. The nice thing about inventing the event is you don't need to invent a source for it to not happen. It just... doesn't happen all on its own.”

As evident from the comment, the post creator admits the entire claim is “invented,” seemingly for virality and sensationalism.

“Yes, this is actually what I do for a living. Don't judge me. Or do, I don't care. Thanks for stopping by,” it added, further refuting the rumor.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the bio of the America’s Last Line of Defense page states that it is the “flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery and propaganda for cash. Nothing on this page is real.” The page, with over 372K followers, is also affiliated with the satirical website called dunning-kruger-times.com. Thus, it must be debunked.

Bruce Springsteen hasn’t responded to the viral fake rumor yet. He is currently busy with his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour.

Exploring Bruce Springsteen’s criticism of Donald Trump and his current administration

During his May 14 concert at the Co-Op Live stage in Manchester, England, Bruce Springsteen called the U.S. President Donald Trump “unfit” and his government “rogue.”

Expand Tweet

“In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” the 'Born in USA' artist stated.

He added, “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

On May 16, Trump took to Truth Social and hit back at Springsteen. He called the musician "a pushy, obnoxious JERK" and a "dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied)." The POTUS further warned the E Street Band member to keep his “mouth shut” during the rest of his tour.

When Springsteen doubled down on his criticism of Trump and his administration, the latter once again responded via Truth Social on May 19. He insinuated that Kamala Harris paid the artist for his “poor performance” at her 2024 presidential election campaign.

Trump hits back at Springsteen. (Image via X)

The billionaire politician threatened to have Springsteen investigated and warned other musicians, including Beyoncé and Bono, of similar consequences for their support of the Democrats.

Later, on May 21, Trump also posted an AI-made video of himself hitting a golf ball at Bruce, further mocking the rock icon.

Regardless, Bruce Springsteen has remained undeterred and continued to speak out against Donald Trump and the American government during the ongoing 16-show European leg of his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour.

