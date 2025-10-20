When will Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Featuring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, Scott Cooper's Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is scheduled to be released on October 24, 2025, in the United States. The biographical drama film is based on the 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes.

It recounts how Bruce Springsteen came up with the idea for his 1982 album, Nebraska. The plot focuses on Springsteen as a young musician struggling with the pressures of growing global fame and his personal demons while recording the acoustic album on a four-track recorder.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere ensemble cast also features Jeremy Strong as his manager and confidant, Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser as recording engineer Mike Batlan, and Stephen Graham as Bruce's father, Douglas Springsteen.

What is Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere about, and what is it based on?

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere follows the life of Bruce Springsteen (Jeremy Allen White) as he records his sixth studio album, Nebraska, marking a significant and critical period in his career. The album was a huge success, peaking at No. 3 on both the US and UK charts and became one of Springsteen's most influential works.

Released on September 30, 1982, Nebraska marked a significant creative shift from the stadium rock of his earlier work. It was a compilation of acoustic folk songs about blue-collar workers, all recorded by Springsteen alone in his New Jersey bedroom using a basic four-track tape recorder.

The film is inspired by Warren Zanes’s book, Deliver Me from Nowhere, which was published on May 2, 2023.

Jeremy Allen White featuring as the lead in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Jeremy Allen White at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala (Image via Getty)

The three time Golden Globe recipient Jeremy Allen White is featuring as the titular character in the film, portraying the American singer, songwriter and guitarist, Bruce Springsteen. White earned critical acclaim for his performance as the chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the hit comedy dramedy series, The Bear (2022 - present).

However, his most notable role was in the long-running comedy series Shameless (2011–2021) as the brilliant, tormented, and self-destructive Phillip "Lip" Gallagher. White played the dysfunctional Gallagher family saga for more than 10 years in a highly acclaimed, powerful performance that proved his talent to express great emotional complexity.

Over the years, the actor has gained several major awards and nominations. He earned three Golden Globe awards over 3 years for his performance in FX's The Bear. He additionally earned Critics' Choice Award, Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Award, among other various accolades for the same role.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere release date and director statement on making of the film

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere had its world premiere at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival on August 29, 2025, ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on October 24, 2025. In an interview with Esquire Australia on October 14, 2025, director Scott Cooper stated:

Anytime you’re making a film about an icon, an American icon who happens to be more culturally relevant now than ever, I think it’s daunting. But it was also deeply moving because it allowed me to step into the soul of an artist whom I’d long admired, and to witness up close the vulnerability and strength behind his music.

