Will there be The Bear season 5? Renewal status and more

The Bear season 5 is already building a high level of anticipation among the audience, despite FX and Hulu not announcing a renewal yet. The fourth season of the show aired on June 25, 2025, and concluded with a season-altering finale, establishing fresh conflicts, changes, and open-ended character arcs.

The emotional impact and narrative flip that the finale offered left viewers curious about what will happen next to Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and the fate of The Bear.

Since its premiere in 2022, The Bear has been known for its realistic portrayal of restaurant work, emotionally resonant storytelling, and a powerful ensemble cast. The series became a quick hit, winning 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as several Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, The Bear season 5 has not officially been renewed as of June 27, 2025.

The Bear season 5 has not officially been announced yet

The Bear season 5 has not been officially confirmed by FX or Hulu as of this writing. As per a Variety report dated June 26, there are no scripts in production, and creator Christopher Storer has made no public announcement about keeping the show going. That being said, discussions are probably underway.

Some sources confirmed to Variety that key cast members, including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, are all contracted for a fifth season.

Despite a slightly chilly reception to seasons 3 and 4 when compared to the show's first two installments, which were universally praised by critics, The Bear is still one of Hulu's highest-rated shows.

Season 4 has an 80% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, its lowest so far, but the series as a whole is still Certified Fresh with 92%. Furthermore, the cultural momentum, fan engagement, and storytelling potential all indicate that The Bear season 5 is very much a certainty.

What happened in The Bear season 4?

The last episode of season 4, titled Goodbye, brings a huge surprise: Carmy leaves The Bear, transferring ownership and management to Sydney, Richie, Natalie, and Uncle Jimmy. In an amended partnership agreement, Carmy makes himself absent from the business but promises to help settle the restaurant's financial liabilities before completely leaving.

Carmy's resignation is the culmination of a gradual deterioration of his professional and emotional identity over season 4. By the season finale, he confesses to Sydney and Richie that he's lost his love for cooking and can no longer find meaning in the work that previously defined him.

His admission to Sydney and Richie provokes heightened reactions; Sydney feels blindsided and betrayed, while Richie comes close to fighting with Carmy over his choice.

Meanwhile, the restaurant's financial countdown clock is at zero, and their buffer of capital is depleted. The Bear must now become profitable overnight, or else shut down. The finale ends in uncertainty as the kitchen crew has to adjust to a new leadership dynamic and financial instability without its founding visionary chef.

What could happen in The Bear season 5 if renewed?

If renewed, The Bear season 5 will presumably delve into the aftermath of Carmy's exit. Though he has removed himself from day-to-day operations, he's not yet gone for good.

His vow to assist The Bear in recovering financially implies that he will remain on board, at least in a temporary capacity. The season may also track Carmy's path outside of the kitchen and possibly delve into his mental state, unfinished grief, and personal relationships, such as his broken romance with Claire.

Sydney, now a co-owner and head chef, has her own issues to cope with. Season 5 might explore how she adjusts to being the boss, handling the stress of expectation, and guiding the restaurant in a creative direction.

With Richie now also part of the deal, much to Sydney's insistence, the series can continue to progress his evolution from being an emotional liability to a trusted partner.

Season 4 also left other storylines hanging; Ebra still has not pitched his franchise idea, and Sydney's battle with her father's expectations remains unfinished. Meanwhile, other characters like Sugar, Tina, and Uncle Jimmy could step up to the plate as the new leadership team retools.

Interested viewers can watch The Bear season 4 on Hulu.

