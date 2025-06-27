The Bear season 4: Full list of cast and characters

The comedy-drama series The Bear season 4 by FX was released on June 25, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States. The latest season saw Christopher Storer and Joanna Carlo return as showrunners, with all ten episodes dropping collectively on the premiere date.

The synopsis for the fourth season, as per FX Networks, reads:

"Season four finds Carmen, Sydney, and Richard pushing forward, determined not only to survive but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to."

The cast for The Bear season 4 includes Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Abby Elliot as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich. The article discusses in detail their characters' arcs and additional cast members for the latest season.

The cast list for The Bear season 4 explored

1) Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the comedy-drama series The Bear season 4. (Image via fxnetworks.com)

The American actor Jeremy Allen White portrays the role of the lead character, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, in the comedy-drama series The Bear season 4. The latest season will see Carmy continue his journey to turn The Original Beef, his late brother's sandwich shop, into one of the best restaurants, now called The Bear. Sydney and he have to turn a profit at their restaurant if they want to keep it open.

Jeremy Allen White has worked on several projects in both television and movies. Jeremy gained prominent attention for his portrayal of Phillip "Lip" Gallagher in the comedy-drama series Shameless. He has also received three consecutive Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards for his lead role as Carmen Berzatto on The Bear.

Some of his other well-known projects include The Iron Claw, Homecoming, Law & Order, and After Everything. Jeremy is set to portray the musician Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

2) Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in the comedy-drama series The Bear season 4. (Image via fxnetworks.com)

In The Bear season 4, the American actress Ayo Edebiri portrays the role of Sydney Adamu, Carmy's sous chef at the restaurant. Ayo is battling her thoughts as she questions if she is content with being at The Bear. Ayo is one of the main characters of the series and is also very integral to the success of their restaurant. Uncle Jimmy also informs Carmy and her that they need to start turning a profit if they want to remain operational.

Ayo has done voice roles in several movies, including Inside Out 2, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. She has also appeared in TV series such as Black Mirror, Abbott Elementary, and Defectives. For her portrayal of Sydney Adamu in The Bear, Ayo has won multiple awards, including a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

3) Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard Jerimovich in the comedy-drama series The Bear season 4. (Image via fxnetworks.com)

The American actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach reprises his role as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich in the critically acclaimed comedy-drama series' latest installment. Richie will continue his efforts to refine the front-of-house experience at The Bear while also trying to figure out what's next in his personal life.

Ebon is known for appearing in TV series such as Girls, The Punisher, Andor, and The Dropout. He has also worked in numerous films, including Hold Your Breath, No Hard Feelings, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Tesla. He is also set to portray the role of Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing, in the upcoming Marvel superhero films The Fantastic Four: The First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor was awarded the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on The Bear.

4) Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Lionel Boyce as Marcus in the comedy-drama series The Bear season 4. (Image via fxnetworks.com)

In the comedy-drama The Bear season 4, the actor Lionel Boyce portrays the role of Marcus, the pastry chef at Carmy's restaurant. Marcus is extremely skilful at what he does, but often lets his curiosity and passion hamper his daily work. In the fourth season, he is determined more than ever to push himself beyond his known limits. Marcus also sees his work as an escape from his difficult personal life.

Lionel Boyce is well known for working on projects such as Shell, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Hap & Leonard. He has also appeared in the music video for She and F*cking Young by Tyler, the Creator.

5) Abby Elliot as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Abby Elliot as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto in the comedy-drama series The Bear season 4. (Image via fxnetworks.com)

In The Bear season 4, the American actress Abby Elliot reprises her role as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto. Natalie is Carmy's protective elder sister and also the fixer/manager at the restaurant, The Bear. After recently becoming a mother and also tying the knot with her fiancé, Natalie tackles the difficulties of balancing personal and work life in the latest installment.

Abby is well known for appearing in projects such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, How I Met Your Mother, Search Party, 2 Broke Girls, and Star vs. The Forces of Evil.

Rest of the cast and crew member details

dinner for the cast and producers of The Bear at Musso & Frank Grill on June 9, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty)

The comedy-drama The Bear season 4 involves multiple directors, including Christopher Storer, Duccio Fabbri, and Janicza Bravo. Courtney Storer serves as a co-executive producer and culinary producer. Andrew Wehde is the credited cinematographer, and J.A.Q. and Johnny Iguanna score the music for the latest season.

According to IMDb, Illinois in the United States served as the primary filming location for the series. FX Productions and Super Frog were the production companies involved in the project. The cast list also includes Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, and Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy.

The guest stars for The Bear season 4 include Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto, Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto, Brie Larson as Francie Fak, and Josh Hartnett as Frank.

