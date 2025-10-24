Is Bruce Springsteen planning a ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ sequel? Director Scott Cooper shares the details

Bruce Springsteen is planning to tell more of his story and is already talking about a sequel for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, according to writer-director Scott Cooper. On the opening night of the movie at the AFI Fest on Wednesday, October 22, Cooper said that the Boss is already talking about the next film.

While Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White, is only dropping in theaters on Friday, October 24, Scott Cooper teased a continuation of the story. In a way, it could work because the film only covers one year of Springsteen's life. While it's a crucial part of his rise to superstardom, many chapters of his life could get the same big-screen treatment.

He also said that Bruce Springsteen "loved the experience" of making the movie, and he thinks that the music icon is "ready for more." Also for Cooper, he welcomes the idea, hinting that they have already "discussed" that there are so many parts of the music icon's life that are "quite right for cinematic treatment."

He added:

"I suppose if you can make four Beatles movies, you can make a couple of Bruce Springsteen movies."

Cooper's comments refer to the four upcoming Beatles films from Sam Mendes, set for a theatrical release sometime in 2028. Four separate films will feature stories of Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

All about Deliver Me From Nowhere, and why Bruce Springsteen gave the project the go-ahead

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere dramatizes Bruce Springsteen's journey to recording his sixth album, Nebraska, and while it's only a small part of the New Jersey legend's life, it's also one of his most pivotal, albeit difficult, chapters in his journey. The movie depicts Springsteen wrestling with childhood trauma, family turmoil, and self-doubt while writing one of his career-defining works.

But despite featuring a difficult time in his life, Springsteen still gave the project the go-ahead: he found the concept "interesting." He said during an appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in April:

"They pitched the idea, and I said, 'It sounds like fun.' It's an interesting concept, because it's only a couple of years out of my life."

He added that while he wasn't present for a lot of the filming, he popped up on set regularly, adding that it was "interesting to see it played out." He's also insisting on not calling Deliver Me From Nowhere a biopic because, in his defense, it's only a couple of years out of his life. He explained during the Telluride Film Festival panel last month:

"I think we had a very specific idea—Scott [Cooper] had a very specific idea, particularly, of what we were gonna attempt to do. And for the lack of a better word, it was an anti-biopic."

As mentioned, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere arrives in theaters on October 24. Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen. Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, and Paul Walter Hauser also star in the movie.

