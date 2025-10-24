The Mastermind cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the movie and the roles they play

Released by Mubi on October 24, 2025, in the theaters across the U.S., The Mastermind is a heist film directed and written by Kelly Reichardt.
The plot is set in 1970 Massachusetts and centers on James Blaine "JB" Mooney (played by Josh O'Connor), an unemployed carpenter and suburban family man who plans to steal four valuable abstract paintings by Arthur Dove from a local art museum. Overwhelmed by debt and disappointed with his uncomfortable life, JB assembles a team for the robbery.
The poorly planned heist soon falls apart when an accomplice is arrested, naming JB as the orgaziner of the operation. It chronicles JB’s desperate attempts to escape the consequences of his disastrous plan, forcing him to abandon his wife and children and go on the run. The film's supporting cast includes Alana Haim, John Magaro, Gaby Hoffmann, Hope Davis, and Bill Camp, among others.
Josh O'Conner plays the lead in The Mastermind
The British actor, known for his Emmy-winning performance of Prince Charles in Netflix's The Crown, Josh O'Connor portrays the suburban father and out-of-work carpenter James Blaine "JB" Mooney in The Mastermind. JB is a man who believes he has a brilliant mind, but is extremely incompetent, and his actions cause his domestic life to rapidly fall apart.
O'Connor's breakthrough came with God's Own Country, followed by his widely recognized performance as Prince Charles in The Crown. He has since shown immense range in acting, appearing in films like La Chimera and Challengers. O'Connor is set to appear in a major role in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which is set for release on November 26, 2025.
Supporting cast of The Mastermind
Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in the film:
- Sterling Thompson as Carl Mooney
- Alana Haim as Terri Mooney
- Jasper Thompson as Tommy Mooney
- Bill Camp as Bill Mooney
- Hope Davis as Sarah Mooney
- Eli Gelb as Guy Hickey
- Cole Doman as Larry Duffy
- Carrie Lazar as Ms. Pitman
- Javion Allen as Ronnie Gibson
- Reighan Bean as Julie
- Katie Hubbard as Robin
- Margot Anderson-Song as Helen
- Avery Deutsch as Daisy
- Deb G. Girdler as Museum Patron
- Richard Hagerman as Detective Long
- Juan Carlos Hernández as Agent Carroll
- Ryan Homchick as Coach Sam
- Matthew Maher as Jerry the Driver
- Marc Ross as Mr. Ross
- Rick Dutrow as Thug
- Clark Harris as Bus Driver
- John Magaro as Fred
- Gaby Hoffmann as Maude
- Kevin Michael Walsh as Cleveland Neighbor
- Amanda Plummer as Louise
- Mauricio Soliz as Line Cook
- Rhenzy Feliz as Gordon
- Kade Clarks as Curtis
- Mark Antony Howard as David
- Ashlyn Porter as Ticket Lady
- Dale Hodges as Iris
- Caleb Phillips as Young Man with Wallet
What is Kelly Reichardt's The Mastermind inspired from?
The Mastermind is loosely inspired by an actual event. Director Kelly Reichardt drew inspiration from a real-life art heist that occurred at the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts in 1972. Similar to the film's plot, the actual robbery involved the theft of four paintings, although the specific artworks and the character details are fictionalized.
The real-life robbery by orchestrated by two thieves, who took four paitings, one by Rembrandt, one by Picasso, and two by Gauguin. The museum had valued the stolen paintings at $1 million at the time, an amount equivalent to approximately $7.72 million today, making it one of the most high-profile heists of that era.
