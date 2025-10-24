The Mastermind cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the movie and the roles they play

Released by Mubi on October 24, 2025, in the theaters across the U.S., The Mastermind is a heist film directed and written by Kelly Reichardt.

The plot is set in 1970 Massachusetts and centers on James Blaine "JB" Mooney (played by Josh O'Connor), an unemployed carpenter and suburban family man who plans to steal four valuable abstract paintings by Arthur Dove from a local art museum. Overwhelmed by debt and disappointed with his uncomfortable life, JB assembles a team for the robbery.

The poorly planned heist soon falls apart when an accomplice is arrested, naming JB as the orgaziner of the operation. It chronicles JB’s desperate attempts to escape the consequences of his disastrous plan, forcing him to abandon his wife and children and go on the run. The film's supporting cast includes Alana Haim, John Magaro, Gaby Hoffmann, Hope Davis, and Bill Camp, among others.

Josh O'Conner plays the lead in The Mastermind

Josh O Connor at The History of Sound Gala (Image via Getty)

The British actor, known for his Emmy-winning performance of Prince Charles in Netflix's The Crown, Josh O'Connor portrays the suburban father and out-of-work carpenter James Blaine "JB" Mooney in The Mastermind. JB is a man who believes he has a brilliant mind, but is extremely incompetent, and his actions cause his domestic life to rapidly fall apart.

O'Connor's breakthrough came with God's Own Country, followed by his widely recognized performance as Prince Charles in The Crown. He has since shown immense range in acting, appearing in films like La Chimera and Challengers. O'Connor is set to appear in a major role in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which is set for release on November 26, 2025.

Supporting cast of The Mastermind

Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in the film:

Sterling Thompson as Carl Mooney

Alana Haim as Terri Mooney

Jasper Thompson as Tommy Mooney

Bill Camp as Bill Mooney

Hope Davis as Sarah Mooney

Eli Gelb as Guy Hickey

Cole Doman as Larry Duffy

Carrie Lazar as Ms. Pitman

Javion Allen as Ronnie Gibson

Reighan Bean as Julie

Katie Hubbard as Robin

Margot Anderson-Song as Helen

Avery Deutsch as Daisy

Deb G. Girdler as Museum Patron

Richard Hagerman as Detective Long

Juan Carlos Hernández as Agent Carroll

Ryan Homchick as Coach Sam

Matthew Maher as Jerry the Driver

Marc Ross as Mr. Ross

Rick Dutrow as Thug

Clark Harris as Bus Driver

John Magaro as Fred

Gaby Hoffmann as Maude

Kevin Michael Walsh as Cleveland Neighbor

Amanda Plummer as Louise

Mauricio Soliz as Line Cook

Rhenzy Feliz as Gordon

Kade Clarks as Curtis

Mark Antony Howard as David

Ashlyn Porter as Ticket Lady

Dale Hodges as Iris

Caleb Phillips as Young Man with Wallet

What is Kelly Reichardt's The Mastermind inspired from?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/MUBI)

The Mastermind is loosely inspired by an actual event. Director Kelly Reichardt drew inspiration from a real-life art heist that occurred at the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts in 1972. Similar to the film's plot, the actual robbery involved the theft of four paintings, although the specific artworks and the character details are fictionalized.

The real-life robbery by orchestrated by two thieves, who took four paitings, one by Rembrandt, one by Picasso, and two by Gauguin. The museum had valued the stolen paintings at $1 million at the time, an amount equivalent to approximately $7.72 million today, making it one of the most high-profile heists of that era.

