5 things we hope to see in Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good enters the world of Oz, taking its cues from the acclaimed Broadway show. It revolves around Elphaba, the green-skinned girl with a strong moral center, and Glinda, the popular and charming girl.

With Cynthia Erivo portraying Elphaba and Ariana Grande playing Glinda, the film depicts their transformation from improbable friendship to growing disputes, illustrating the unraveling of their paths amid the blend of truth and myth.

The film adaptation looks to reinterpret the story, promising to include the memorable music as well as the enchanting aspects. There’s a lot of excitement regarding the anticipated detailed world-building, captivating acting, and contemporary cinematic style.

As Wicked introduces these beloved characters and visual elements to the theater, there's a question as to how the sequel will approach key story points and new imaginative elements. Here’s a closer look at the five things viewers are hoping to see in the upcoming film.

Elphaba's transformation, a climactic battle, and 5 other things fans wish to see in Wicked: For Good

7) A darker tone

Still from Wicked (Image via Universal)

Keeping with the Broadway musical, the second installment of the Wicked films should grow darker and more complex. In an interview with Variety, director Jon M. Chu acknowledged that the scope of storytelling expands as the story progresses.

While Part One focused on happier times of enjoying life at Shiz and making new friends, Part Two examines the social and political repercussions that ensue when Glinda opts to stay and Elphaba opts to leave at the conclusion of the first film's "Defying Gravity" ending. This creates the opportunity for new problems and deeper conflicts for the story.

6) The lore behind the Wicked Witch

Still from Wicked (Image via Universal)

In The Wizard of Oz, the Witch of the East appears fleetingly, only as the owner of the legendary ruby slippers. When Dorothy arrives in Oz, her house lands on the witch, and the slippers end up on Dorothy’s feet with help from Glinda.

In the sequel storyline, Nessarose fills the role of the Wicked Witch of the East, with the ruby slippers as gifts from her late father. After Nessarose's father passes away, he passes the Munchkinland leadership on to her, and so she succeeds him as the Munchkinland leader.

Elphaba later bewitches the slippers so that Nessarose receives the gift of the ability to walk. The film has the opportunity to show Nessarose’s backstory and future.

5) Fiyero choosing Elphaba

Still from Wicked (Image via Universal)

Fiyero Tigelaar, played by Jonathan Bailey, is set to marry Glinda. Since Glinda set her sights on Oz’s resident rebel prince, their pairing has looked like the stuff of legends, good looks, popularity, and all the makings of a power couple in a land that values appearances.

But in the trailer, Fiyero doesn’t seem fully committed. As the newly minted captain of the guard, his orders are to hunt Elphaba. He talks about keeping Oz safe, but behind the scenes, he’s out to protect Elphaba from any harm. When push comes to shove in a confrontation between Elphaba, Glinda, the Wizard, and Madam Morrible, Fiyero finds himself choosing where his heart really lies.

4) The battle of the witches

Still from Wicked (Image via Universal)

Much like the Wizard of Oz, where we have Nessarose's house being torn down by a tornado, we see Glinda arriving to mourn the loss. Next comes Elphaba, who is shocked by Glinda’s calm demeanor in the face of the mishap. The tornado was actually caused by Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) in an attempt to get Elphaba out. Their argument grows and escalates.

Glinda slapping Elphaba on stage comes as a surprise to many, and Elphaba's response with laughter and an insult only adds fuel to the fire. What comes next is a heated feud with brooms and magic wands until the guards put a stop to it. This incident serves as a mark of decline in the relationship and the deepening conflict between the two ex-friends.

3) Elphaba’s Real Father

Still from Wicked (Image via Universal)

The last act responds to several questions that remain unanswered throughout the story. The inaugural film showcased Elphaba’s backstory, including the episode where her mother ingested a green potion from an unknown man that led to her giving birth to a green-skinned Elphaba.

Elphaba’s mother’s story was well-explained, but Elphaba’s father’s identity remained a mystery, and this film might be the one that reveals that mystery. It also dives into how this man never knew about Elphaba and the changes this knowledge entails. This turns the story in a whole new direction, along with its emotional weight.

2) Dorothy's appearance

Still from Wicked: For Good trailer (Image via Universal)

Like the movie before it, For Good also serves as a prequel that ties together the modern-day Land of Oz. The story explores the beginning of the Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow, and the inclusion of the character Dorothy Gale.

Like the Broadway version, Dorothy’s appearance in the follow-up might not be fully drawn out, but will be more than a cameo. It is important she is included in the film’s ending, for she is heavily involved in the outcome of Elphaba in The Wizard of Oz.

1) Elphaba's transformation

Still from Wicked: For Good trailer (Image via Universal)

In the play where Elphaba reacts to the kidnapping of her loved ones, she is seen escaping with the Grimmerie. Elphaba’s frustration and self-blame stemming from the dangers faced by Nessarose, Dr. Dillamond, and Fiyero lead her to perform the song, “No Good Deed,” which reflects a key moment in the narrative.

After being cast out, Elphaba has still defied authority but operates by her own principles. Elphaba's resistance has often caused a cascade of unforeseen problems. The song escalates to a fervent climax as she fully embraces the narrative that has been force-fed to her and accepts, “Let all Oz be agreed, I’m wicked through and through.”

This scene, recreated in the sequel, would underscore the important changes in Elphaba’s character as well as her arc in the story.

The first Wicked movie is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

