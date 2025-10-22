Wicked: For Good cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the film and the roles they play

The epic conclusion of Jon M. Chu’s two-part musical event, Wicked: For Good, is scheduled for theatrical release on November 21, 2025. It adapts Act II of the stage musical Wicked, focusing on the distinction between the main characters, Glinda, who accepts her duty as Glinda the Good in the Emerald City, and Elphaba, who is now the demonized Wicked Witch of the West.

The plot follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) living in exile while fighting to expose the corrupt Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum). Glinda (Ariana Grande), meanwhile, prepares to marry Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) but is haunted by her broken friendship. Wicked: For Good also features Coleman Domingo, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater and Peter Dinklage, among others.

The main cast of Wicked: For Good

1) Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba Thropp, the green-skinned, highly driven outcast who gains the title of Wicked Witch of the West because of her extraordinary magical abilities. Erivo's vocal skills and versatility perfectly depict Elphaba's transformation from a misunderstood student at Shiz University to the rebellious guardian of Oz's mistreated citizens.

Cynthia Erivo has achieved near-EGOT status, winning Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Awards for her powerful lead performance in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. The British actress's career breakthrough came with her Academy Award-nominated role as Harriet Tubman in Harriet. More recently, Erivo received acclaim for her work in the miniseries Genius: Aretha.

2) Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Pop sensation Ariana Grande plays the role of Glinda Upland, the renowned, slightly naive and highly driven student who transforms into Glinda the Good. Glinda's transformation from Elphaba's rival to her conflicted best friend is brought to life by Grande's brilliant performance in Wicked: For Good.

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Ariana Grande is famous for her four-octave vocal range and multiple hit songs, such as Thank U, Next and 7 Rings. Her career began in musical theater. Her portrayal as Glinda in Wicked has earned her an Academy Award nomination, marking a significant return to her musical theater roots after her latest album, Eternal Sunshine (2024).

Supporting cast and characters in Wicked: For Good

Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in Wicked: For Good:

Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

Ethan Slater as Boq

Marissa Bode as Nessarose

Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond (voice)

Bronwyn James as Shenshen

Colman Domingo as The Cowardly Lion (voice)

Adam James as Mr. Upland

Bowen Yang as Pfannee

Mark Wilkinson as Ozian

Emily Tierney as Ensemble

Erin Battle as Autograph Hunter

Michael Guarnera as Gale Force Captain

Filiz Fairweather as Ozian

Sarah-jayne Riedel as Ozian

Lily May Kelly Baker as Girl's Brigade #1

Carl Parris as Emerald City Citizen

Liz Izen as Glinda Fan

Joel Stern as Gale Force Guard

Harry Frampton as Munchkin

Llyrio Boateng as Gale Force Guard

Ryan Mann as Gale Force Lieutenant

Callum Bowyer as Wedding Guest

Ricardo Ludgero Souza as Munchkin

Rehema Muthamia as Winkie

Stuart Cooke as Winkie

Dominic 'SPIN' Daniel as Munchin

Ketan Majmudar as Emerald City Ozian

Tony McCarthy as Witch hunter

Poppy Townsend White as Girls Brigade

