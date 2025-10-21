Who will Coleman Domingo play in Wicked: For Good? Explained

The Oscar-nominated actor, Coleman Domingo, is joining the cast of Wicked: For Good, voicing the Cowardly Lion, who was rescued as a cub by Elphaba and Fiyero. The announcement regarding Domingo's upcoming role in Wicked: For Good was made via the film's official Instagram handle on October 20, 2025.Wicked: For Good, the musical fantasy sequel to Wicked, is slated for release on November 21, 2025. The film adapts the second act of the Broadway smash, continuing the story of Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande), who has embraced her public role as Glinda the Good.Coleman Domingo to voice the Cowardly Lion in the upcoming musical sequel Wicked: For Good View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Euphoria fame Coleman Domingo is all set to voice the rescued Cowardly Lion. In the first film, the lion was rescued as a cub by Elphaba and Fiyero after it was caged and used in a cruel demonstration at Shiz University. On the official announcement post on the film's Instagram handle, Domingo is seen holding a Lion plushie, revealing himself and stating:&quot;See you in Oz.&quot;Colman Domingo was approached to be the voice of the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good via social media. Director Jon M. Chu revealed that he messaged the actor on his Instagram account. He further clarified that even though the role didn't come with many lines, he still required a strong actor to give the character warmth and weight. Chu stated:“I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you.’ Domingo replied, ‘Why the f@#$ not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.”Coleman Domingo's casting on Wicked: For Good was kept a secret for a period, with Chu teasing the identity of the actor before the official announcement was made on social media.In more recent years, Coleman Domingo has become popular for his versatility, going from critically acclaimed stage roles to high-profile television and film projects. He initially rose to fame on television as Victor Strand in the AMC series Fear the Walking Dead (2015-2023). He further gained widespread critical recognition for his recurring role as Ali, a recovering drug addict and sponsor, in the HBO series Euphoria (2019-present). In 2023, he portrayed the civil rights icon Bayard Rustin in the biopic Rustin, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He earned another Academy Award nomination for his performance in the 2023 drama Sing Sing.Wicked: For Good will be released on November 21, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.