Who is the Tin Man in the upcoming Wicked: For Good movie? Details explored

Wicked: For Good is the highly anticipated second installment of the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. Scheduled for release on November 21, 2025, the film picks up directly after the events of Wicked, which saw Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) fly away from the Emerald City, now branded as the Wicked Witch of the West.

In the upcoming film Wicked: For Good, the character who becomes the Tin Man is Boq, played by actor Ethan Slater. This plot point connects the prequel story of Elphaba to the iconic characters from The Wizard of Oz. In Wicked, he is introduced as a Munchkin student at Shiz University, deeply infatuated with Glinda.

The sequel centers on the strained friendship between Elphaba and Glinda. While Elphaba lives in exile as a fugitive, she continues her fight for the rights of the silenced Animals of Oz and attempts to expose the truth about the Wizard. Meanwhile, Glinda accepts her new identity as "Glinda the Good," living in the palace and taking advantage of her fame while being closely tracked by Madame Morrible.

Wicked: For Good – The Tin Man’s identity and backstory explored

Boq's journey is one of dramatic transformation and unrequited love. He is introduced as a Munchkin student at Shiz University who is absolutely smitten with Glinda in the prequel. His feelings are not returned and he finds himself caught up in a complex romantic triangle with Glinda's attempts to control him and Nessarose, Elphaba's sister.

This dynamic sets the stage for his devastating fate. In Wicked: For Good, a misfired spell by Nessarose, meant to help Boq, goes horribly wrong, causing his heart to shrink and begin to disappear. To keep him from dying without a heart, Elphaba casts a demanding spell that turns him into a man built completely of tin in a tragic and agonizing event.

Boq accidentally turns against the person who saved his life when he accuses Elphaba of causing his condition. This act of betrayal leads him to join the witch hunt against the woman he believes cursed him, driven by his own personal torment and a misguided sense of vengeance. The film explores how this tragic turn of events gives a deeper, more emotional backstory to the Tin Man.

Ethan Slater plays the character of Boq Woodsman in the upcoming film, Wicked: For Good. A Tony Award nominee for his role as SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway, he is an American actor, singer, and composer. His role as Boq in Wicked is his first major film role.

Wicked: For Good will be released theatrically on November 21, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More