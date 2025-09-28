7 exciting reveals from Wicked: For Good's trailer

Wicked: For Good is a forthcoming American musical fantasy feature directed by Jon M. Chu and co-written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. This film is a cross sequel and prequel to Wicked (2024) and contains the second act of the Broadway musical.

Ad

Wicked: For Good is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. It will follow Elphaba and Glinda as they accept their identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Wicked: For Good, releasing on November 21, 2025, continues with Elphaba in hiding as she fights for animal rights, while Glinda rises as the Wizard’s chosen public figure.

Ad

Trending

With Glinda completely assuming her role as the "Good Witch," Elphaba advancing in rebellion, and Oz enmeshed in escalating political instability, the Wicked: For Good trailer showcases character developments.

Here is a list of seven exciting reveals from Wicked: For Good's trailer.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Elphaba meets the Tin Man and Scarecrow, and 6 other exciting reveals from Wicked: For Good's trailer

1) The arrival of Dorothy in Oz

Ad

Dorothy Gale’s first moments in the Land of Oz (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The new trailer for Wicked: Part Two elaborates on a key moment previously hinted at in earlier trailers: Dorothy Gale’s first moments in the Land of Oz.

Ad

Viewers see a more detailed account of Madame Morrible’s control of the tornado that transports Dorothy into this universe. This storyline plays a key role in the stage musical, and the upcoming film appears to be staying true to it.

Wicked isn’t a direct prequel to The Wizard of Oz but a retelling with familiar characters and new stories. Dorothy’s journey in Oz follows the 1939 classic, showing her connection to Elphaba and her role in the unfolding drama.

Ad

2) The engagement of Glinda and Fiyero

A moment from the Wicked: For Good trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

In Wicked: For Good, the romantic tension built over the first installment turns to Glinda’s engagement to Fiyero. Their marriage, however, feels less like the romantic culmination of the first installment, and more like a calculated transaction based on Glinda’s increasing status in the Emerald City.

Ad

Fiyero’s remark that she cannot resist this after taking on her new role points to the strain in their relationship. Glinda’s response is telling but does little to mask the truth: Fiyero’s true loyalty remains with Elphaba, and his marriage to Glinda serves primarily to strengthen her position in the Wizard’s inner circle rather than resolve the earlier love triangle.

3) Fiyero as part of the Wizard's Guard

Ad

A still from the Wicked: For Good trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

In Wicked: For Good, things get a lot darker for Fiyero. Working as the Wizard's Guard means that part of Fiyero’s personal freedom has been taken away. In the trailer, Fiyero wears the regiment's yellow-green uniform, marking him as a soldier, a stark contrast to the carefree, casual person viewers were originally introduced to.

Ad

Fiyero’s enlistment is not a disguise or a political choice but a result of a forced engagement with Glinda, whose own political maneuvering places her against Elphaba, leaving Fiyero increasingly isolated.

Despite this, his true loyalties emerge. The preview shows him secretly giving Elphaba a weapon to defend herself, keeping their bond alive while outwardly serving the Wizard, revealing his inner conflict and marking him as one of the story’s most conflicted characters.

Ad

4) The tension between Elphaba and Glinda

A still from the Wicked: For Good trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The developing friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, which has long been the narrative's emotional fulcrum, is at the core of Wicked. This friendship is put to the ultimate test in Wicked: For Good.

Ad

The recent trailer suggests that reconciliation may no longer be feasible, despite the fact that the two ladies are still bound together by their common past and sense of loyalty.

The video shows rising tensions as Elphaba openly criticizes Glinda's role in the Wizard's government, while Glinda struggles to balance friendship with her ambition and public image. Confrontations suggest their relationship is shifting from support to conflict.

Wicked’s characters are layered, and this narrative choice emphasizes that. Both Glinda and Elphaba have flaws and make choices that can cause harm, ensuring their tense friendship will shape the sequel.

Ad

5) Elphaba encounters the Tin Man and the Scarecrow

A still from the Wicked: For Good trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Two of Oz's most recognizable characters are introduced in Wicked: For Good in ways that are intricately linked to Elphaba's personal journey.

Ad

Despite only providing a brief glimpse of the Scarecrow, the trailer conveys a lot of emotion: Elphaba holds his face, clearly distraught. This scene foreshadows the Scarecrow's true identity and its significant role in her story for viewers who are not familiar with the stage adaptation.

In the preview, the Tin Man is given a more noticeable role. In a scene, Elphaba's magic is shown after his agonized exclamation of what have you done to me.

Ad

The conclusion is clear, her actions are solely responsible for his transformation. This suggests that the movie will explore his tragic beginnings, showing his origin as one of the story's heartbreaking moments.

6) Elphaba’s growing command of magic

A still from the Wicked: For Good trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The recent trailer for Wicked: For Good makes it apparent that Elphaba's personal growth is still crucial to the plot, even though the majority of the film is now focused on Glinda's ascent within the Emerald City. She has not been idle during her exile; rather, it seems that she has developed her skills and broadened the use of her magical power.

Ad

The video shows Elphaba's growth at key moments. When Witch Hunters approach, she commands the winged monkeys with precision, uses fire-based spells, and even lifts Nessarose into the air, marking a clear evolution from her earlier journey.

This growth ties back to her promise at Shiz University, where her magical skill first stood out. The lessons Madame Morrible once taught are now weapons against the Wizard and her former mentor, showing how Elphaba has transformed from a talented student into a powerful foe.

Ad

7) Glinda steps into the role of the good witch

A still from the Wicked: For Good trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Glinda remains one of Wicked's most interesting characters, torn between her desire for social recognition and admiration for Elphaba. Despite valuing Elphaba's virtues, she often makes questionable choices to protect her ambitions and need for acceptance.

Ad

The latest Wicked:For Good trailer shows Glinda complicit in the Wizard's attempts to sway public opinion, suggesting she prioritizes reputation over revealing Elphaba's true nature.

The trailer also shows her participation in Madame Morrible's propaganda, though a new song in the sequel promises more on her eventual moral awakening. Glinda's flaws remain central to her story, showing the realism that defines her character.

Viewers can look forward to all the reveals in Wicked: For Good, releasing November 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More