Denzel Washington reveals The Equalizer 4 and 5 are reportedly in the works 

While most believed that the famed film franchise, The Equalizer, concluded with the third installment, which was released in 2023, there has been a new twist in the tale. As per star Denzel Washington, who plays the protagonist Robert McCall in the franchise, there are two more movies in the works.

The information comes from Denzel Washington's latest interview with Esquire, who did a cover story on the actor. Washington revealed in the interview that he had said he wanted to do another Equalizer but they ultimately settled with two more sequels, both of which are reportedly in the works.

Washington said:

"I told them I would do another Equalizer, and we’re doing four and five...More people are happy about that—people love those daggone Equalizers...But I’ve come to realize that the Equalizer films are for me, too, because they’re for the people. They want me to go get the bad guys. ‘We can’t get them, so you go get them.’ And I say, Okay, I’ll get them! Just wait right there. I’ll be right back!'"

Director Antoine Fuqua, who directed all three installments of the movie till now, is expected to be involved in future sequels too. No release window or production plans for these reported sequels have been announced yet, but considering Denzel confirmed them, the news should be out soon.

The Equalizer 3 was originally slated to be the final movie in the franchise.

What is The Equalizer all about?

The Equalizer is one of the most famed franchises of all time. The American vigilante action thriller multimedia franchise was created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim for television. It originally aired from 1985 to 1989 on CBS.

The concept has had two reboots since then, one with Denzel Washington starring as Robert McCall in the film franchise and one with Queen Latifah leading the line as Robyn McCall in CBS' reboot series.

The story centers around a retired intelligence agent with a mysterious past who uses their skill to deliver justice to innocent people who have no one else to turn to.

Edward Woodward played the original Robert McCall and the series received significant acclaim. In 2014, the idea was rebooted as a film starring Washington as the protagonist. Director Antoine Fuqua came on board to direct the movie and followed it up with two sequels. The third one was slated to end the franchise for good, however, Fuqua claimed that he was willing to direct more if Washington stayed on.

Denzel Washington revealed that two more movies will be made in the franchise, which means that the movie franchise will supposedly wrap up after the fifth film.

As for the CBS series, it is still ongoing, and a fifth season is expected to arrive next year after the fourth one concluded in 2024. There have also reportedly been talks of a spinoff.

Apart from the representation in visual media, the original creator, Michael Sloan, has written a series of novels featuring the famed Robert McCall. The first novel was released in 2014.

More details about the upcoming The Equalizer 4 and The Equalizer 5 are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned.

