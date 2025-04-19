Desire: A Temptations Story- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Lifetime's Desire: A Temptations Story is a new thriller film in the Temptations anthology series. The film follows the story of Kendra (Tasha Smith), a famous talk show host, who has a romantic experience during a vacation. Subsequently, her desires lead her to marry Malcolm (Adrian Holmes).

However, the film spirals from a romantic beginning into a psychological thriller. When Kendra returns home and begins her new life, shocking secrets about Malcolm's past begin to emerge.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Inspirational talk show host Kendra (Tasha Smith) is at the top of her game when she faces the tragic loss of her mother. At the urging of her team, Kendra takes time off to heal her soul and while on vacation, Kendra meets the man of her dreams, Malcolm (Adrian Holmes)."

Desire: A Temptations Story is set to release on April 19, 2025, at 8 pm EST, on Lifetime.

Desire: A Temptations Story - Streaming options and release date and time explored

Desire: A Temptations Story is set to premiere tonight on Lifetime at 8 pm ET. Viewers across the United States can refer to the table below to find the time of release of the film in their region:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time (ET) April 19, 2025 8 pm Pacific Time (PT) April 19, 2025 5 pm Mountain Time (MT) April 19, 2025 6 pm Central Time (CT) April 19, 2025 7 pm

The movie is also available to stream on the Lifetime website and the Lifetime app. Additionally, it is also available on streaming services like Philo and DIRECTV STREAM.

Viewers will need a valid subscription to these online streaming services. If one already has a valid subscription, the film will be available at no further cost.

Interested viewers can purchase Philo's single subscription plan at $28 per month, which provides access to over 70 live channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage for up to 12 months.

However, DIRECTV STREAM subscription plans start from $74.99 to $154.99 per month.

What is Desire: A Temptations Story all about? Explored

A still from official trailer (Image via Lifetime)

The film revolves around Kendra, a famous talk show host, who, after her mother's death, takes a vacation to find peace and relaxation. During this trip, she meets Malcolm, and they soon get close to each other. Eventually, the two get married, but Kendra does not know how many complications and past secrets are hidden in this new relationship.

Their relationship seems pretty good at first, but Kendra slowly begins to realize that there is something hidden in Malcolm's past that could prove to be dangerous for their current relationship. The film highlights this conflict and the reality of relationships, where trust, betrayal, and expectations collide together.

All about the primary cast of Desire: A Temptations Story explored

Tasha Smith as Kendra

The Survival of the Thickest star Tasha Smith is an American actress and director who portrays the lead role of Kendra in the film.

Tasha's previous work in movies and TV series includes Twinless (2025), The Deliverance (2024), Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), and First Wives Club (2022).

Adrian Holmes as Malcolm

Adrian Holmes (Image via Lifetime)

The Cabin in the Woods star Adrian plays the role of Malcolm, Kendra's charismatic love interest in the film.

Adrian's previous work in movies and TV series includes Bel-Air (2022-present), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more.

The other cast members include:

Jamall Johnson

Millan Tesfazgi

Miranda Edwards

Requell Jodeah

Everick Golding

Diana Pavlovská

Tasha Smith also serves as an executive producer in Desire: A Temptations Story.

The film is available to watch on the Lifetime website and the Lifetime app.

