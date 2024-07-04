Despicable Me 4 was released in theatres on July 3, 2024, and has met with a mixed and lukewarm response from audiences and critics alike. The film, which is sixth in the Gru-verse (including the two Minions films), focuses on Gru and his family as they try to hide from the villain Maxime Le Mal who has escaped from jail.

While some enjoy the childhood feel associated with the animated film, many believe that this installment proves there isn't much left to add to Gru's story anymore. The prevailing opinion is that this installment should be the last in the film series, in order to preserve Gru's legacy and the charm of the films for the future.

The official summary for Despicable Me 4 reads:

"Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run."

Disclaimer: This article contains mild spoilers for Despicable Me 4.

Why Despicable Me 4 should be the last movie in the franchise

While the production house Illumination has not made any announcement about the future of the film franchise, the reviews of fans and critics indicate that Despicable Me 4 should be the last one. The film has received a score of 54 on Rotten Tomatoes as of July 4, 2024, a lower score than any of its predecessors.

The film involves many plot lines involving villains, cameos from past films, and the minions up to their usual childish shenanigans. However, the main story focuses on Gru and his family as they battle the villain Maxime Le Mal who is aided by his girlfriend Valentina.

After all the action and chaos, the film ends with a shot of Gru and his family on a picnic, with cameos from Dr. Nefario, and Gru's family members Marlena and Dru. The ending shows how far Gru has come and completes his villain-to-hero arc.

Most importantly, it shows that Gru is finally at peace with his life. It would be destructive to his legacy and his strong love for his family to bring him back into another adventure in a future film.

How will the franchise progress after Despicable Me 4?

A still of the minions from the film (via Illumination)

While there is no concrete confirmation from Illumination's side, there are many theories about how the franchise might continue. The minions might certainly have their own spinoff once again since the new race of Mega Minions has been introduced in the film.

There is another route to be considered. During the movie, Gru goes to visit the Anti-Villain League Prison, where he sees his old foes like El Macho and Balthazar Bratt. The prison reveal might open a path for a villain-centric storyline in the future, or maybe explore another villain-to-hero story with a new main character.

The writers might also opt for a storyline where all the villains in the prison team up and assemble against Gru. However, this would mean Gru's disrupted family life and force another happily ever after, despite Despicable Me 4 and its epilogue. Fans will have to wait and see what the studios have in mind for the characters on the road ahead.

Audiences can watch Despicable Me 4 released in theatres from June 3, 2024.

