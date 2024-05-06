Did Hulu remove all five movies of The Twilight Saga?

Rumors are rife that Hulu just removed all five movies of the Twilight Saga from their streaming platform. And as it turns out, there is some truth to it. Currently, if the audiences tune into the platform to watch one of the movies from the series, the page will show a 404 error code. The same does not apply to other movies or shows on the platform, implying this is a one-off situation.

Quite naturally, the franchise's fans are unhappy with the incident and are explicitly expressing their discontent. They have taken to several social media platforms to express their opinions on the matter.

Why did Hulu remove all five movies from the Twilight franchise?

It is common knowledge that OTT platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime occasionally filter out their content based on trends. So, this is not the first time a movie or show has been removed from a popular streaming service. In fact, this is not the first time movies of the Twilight franchise have been removed from Hulu.

On July 16, 2023, a similar incident occurred when all five of The Twilight Saga movies were removed from the platform. Some even reported instances where one of the movies became unavailable mid-watch. According to an article published by Hulu on February 8, 2024, the franchise was then brought back to the platform in February 2024.

Where else can you watch movies from The Twilight Saga?

Now that movies from the Twilight franchise are no longer streaming on Hulu, they can be streamed on other popular platforms. These platforms include YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, and Fandango at Home. While some of these platforms will allow watching the movies with a subscription, others will require payment of an additional amount to rent or purchase the movies.

What are the movies in The Twilight Saga about?

The Twilight Saga chronicles the love story between a commoner named Bella Swan and a vampire named Edward Cullen. Despite their relationship being taboo, they are instantly drawn to each other. This culminates in a five-installment movie that traces their relationship against all odds.

There are five movies in the Twilight franchise:

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Apple TV describes the plot of the first movie in a wonderfully curated synopsis that reads:

"Bella Swan doesn't expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen - a boy who's hiding a dark secret: he's a vampire. As their worlds and hearts collide, Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as a coterie of undead that would make Bella their prey."

It further adds:

"Based on the #1 New York Times best-selling sensation by Stephanie Meyer, Twilight adds a dangerous twist to the classic story of star-crossed lovers."

Who is in the cast of The Twilight Saga?

The cast and crew of the Twilight movies (Image via Getty)

The main cast of The Twilight Saga comprises the following:

Kristen Stewart plays Bella Swan

Robert Pattinson plays Edward Cullen

Taylor Lautner plays Jacob Black

Billy Burke plays Charlie Swan

Peter Facinelli plays Carlisle Cullen

Elizabeth Reaser plays Esme Cullen

Ashley Greene plays Alice Cullen

Kellan Lutz plays Emmett Cullen

Nikki Reed plays Rosalie Hale

Jasper Hale plays Jackson Rathbone

While waiting for the return of the Twilight Saga on the platform, one can watch franchise movies such as the Die Hard and Divergent series on Hulu.

