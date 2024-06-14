Does Inside Out 2 have an end-credit scene? Explored

Walt Disney Pictures' new coming-of-age film Inside Out 2 was released on June 14, 2024. This film serves as a sequel to the 2015 film Inside Out and continues to tell the story of Riley and her rollercoaster ride with her emotions. Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and is produced by Pixar Animation Studios.

The film has not one but two end-credits scenes. The first end credit scene comes right after the credits start rolling and the second one is after the credits are done rolling. Both these end credit scenes, however, do not imply a second part or a sequel but is more like fillers to the film.

Inside Out 2 is a story about Riley dealing with emotions like anxiety, embarrassment, and ennui.

The official synopsis of the film reads as:

"The little voices inside Riley's head know her inside and out--but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety"

Inside Out 2 stars Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Avi Edebiri as Envy, Tony Hale as Fear, Amy Poehler as Joy, and Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui among many others.

Inside Out 2 end credit scene explained

In the first end credit scene, which comes sometime after the credits start to roll, Riley is seen sitting with her parents at the dinner table. Her mother asks her about the hockey camp that she attended, to which Riley reverts that it was good.

Riley is seen struggling with her emotions and doesn’t know how to respond to her mother initially as she is in a state of confusion and is also irritated. Her mom doesn’t seem to be pleased with Riley’s short answer, but her father is not bothered much as he wants to watch football.

In the second end credit scene, which starts after the credits have rolled, viewers are sent back to Riley’s vault, which was shown in the movie earlier. Riley stores emotions she doesn’t want to bother herself with, in this vault.

They include Joy, Anger, Sadness, and others. In the vault, Joy and the other emotions are introduced to Riley’s deepest and darkest secret but they do not know what the secret is about.

When Joy asks Deep Dark Secret what the secret is, he finally reveals that Riley has made a hole in a rug, to which Joy has a very humorous response.

Deep Dark Secret doesn’t seem to like Joy’s response after the revelation, so he locks himself back in the vault. That is the end of the final end-credit scene.

What is Inside Out 2 all about?

Riley is 13 years old in this film (Image by Pixar)

In the second part of Inside Out, Riley hits puberty and is seen dealing with new and complex emotions, that give her a hard time.

In the first Inside Out film, Riley is just a young girl, who moves to San Francisco from Minnesota along with her family. The movie takes place in Riley’s brain also commonly referred to as her Headquarters. All her emotions including Joy, Fear, Sadness, and others reside there.

In the new film, she is thirteen and her mind tells her to be a good human until she hits puberty and her emotions go all haywire. New emotions like Anxiety, Embarrassment, and Ennui show up in Riley’s headquarters and confuse her to the core.

Inside Out 2 is playing in theaters since June 14, 2024.