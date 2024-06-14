Does Inside Out 2 have a post credit scene? 

Inside Out 2 has post-credit sequences that explore Riley's inner thoughts in greater detail. They include amusing moments as well as possible setups for more Inside Out films.

Inside Out 2 expands on the cherished universe created in the first movie and delves into new emotional realms, especially when Riley faces puberty.

The post-credit scenes continue the tale and provide hints about potential future developments for the franchise, even as the main plot ends with Joy and Anxiety collaborating to help Riley through this new phase of her life.

What does Inside Out 2 post-credits show?

Riley's Dad Has Anxiety Too

A noteworthy sequence during the post-credits shows that Riley's anxiety is not unique to her. Her father has anxiety as well. In a quick insight into Riley's family dynamics, viewers see her parents discussing her return from camp as the credits roll. The exchange demonstrates how Riley's anxiety affects her parents' reactions as well, giving the movie's depiction of emotions more nuance.

Inside Out (Image via Instagram / Pixar)

Joy visits deep dark secret in the Secret Vault

Another fascinating scene after the credits shows Joy going back to the Secret Vault, which is home to buried memories. Joy discovers Deep Dark Secret there, which is the embodiment of Riley's most humiliating memories. In addition to being a hilarious turn of events, the sequence hints that Riley's mind still harbors unspoken secrets, laying the groundwork for possible disclosures in later chapters.

Inside Out (Image via Youtube / Pixar)

How do the post-credit scenes set up Inside Out 3?

The post-credit sequences tease potential future developments for the Inside Out trilogy, even if they don't explicitly set up Inside Out 3. The investigation into Riley's parents' feelings creates opportunities for greater character growth, and the return to the Secret Vault implies that there are other mysteries to be discovered.

Inside Out 2 has plenty of opportunity for further investigation and growth of the adored universe, whether it is by exploring Riley's maturity or resolving long-standing fan theories.

What is Inside Out 2 about?

Inside Out 2 revisits Riley's internal world as she grapples with the complexities of adolescence. Now 13, Riley faces unexpected challenges that throw her high school plans into uncertainty.

New emotions, including Anxiety, join Joy and the original cast, leading to internal conflicts over Riley's well-being. With Anxiety taking charge, Riley conceals her true self to fit in with older peers but ultimately embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

In order to add to the story's complexity and comedy, the movie develops additional feelings including ennui, embarrassment, and envy. Inside Out 2 is an emotionally charged film that yet manages to make you laugh and feel good at the same time.

Inside Out (Image via Youtube / Pixar)

It invites viewers to reflect on the complexity of human emotions and the significance of accepting oneself as they are as it delves into topics of identity and self-acceptance.

It delivers new components to keep the tale interesting while retaining the wonder of delving into Riley's head through gripping dialogue and stunning visuals.

The sequel shows to be a worthy continuation of Pixar's cherished property, leaving viewers with a deeper respect for the complex world of emotions within each of us. It does this by blending sincerity, comedy, and timely themes.

Inside Out 2 released on 14 June, 2024 is currently playing in theatres.