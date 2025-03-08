Does Mickey 17 have a post-credits scene? Explained

After many delays, Mickey 17 finally hit theaters yesterday on Friday, March 7, 2025. Being director Bong Joon-ho's first film since the Oscar-winning Parasite in 2019, the film is an adaptation of Edward Ashton's book Mickey 7. It stars Robert Pattinson as the titular Mickey Barnes, who signs up to be an expendable and dies multiple times, only to be reprinted after his death.

Ad

Mickey 17 is surely one of this summer's most anticipated releases among cinephiles. However, there is a recent growing trend in films where the makers may add a post-credits scene at the end of the film that treats fans with an extra scene of what's to come in the future. So, naturally, many may be wondering whether the Robert Pattinson-starring has that or not.

The film doesn't have a post-credits scene, so viewers are free to leave once the credits start rolling, as they really won't be missing anything.

Ad

Trending

Warning: Spoilers for the film to be mentioned below. Reader discretion is advised.

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Mickey's arc is wrapped up sufficiently in Mickey 17

Expand Tweet

Ad

The reason there might be no post-credits for Mickey 17 is because Mickey Barnes' arc is sufficiently wrapped up at the end of the film. In the movie, the 17th reprint of Barnes is presumed dead, and his 18th version is then accidentally printed out. However, due to multiples of expendables being looked down upon, Kenneth Marshall calls for both of their deaths.

During the end of the film, while the confrontation with the Creepers is going on, Mickey 18 sacrifices himself to kill off Kenneth Marshall—thus leaving Mickey 17 as the only sole survivor. Given that the entire film focuses on Mickey as a person and his internal guilt and trauma that he carries from his past, the end of the film sees him come to terms with his past.

Ad

This is symbolized by him getting an opportunity to blow up the machine that used to reprint him every time he died. So, given that this is where Mickey's story ends, it does wrap up the character's journey up sufficiently in the film.

Will Mickey 17 have a sequel?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, there is no sequel confirmed for the Robert Pattinson-starrer. However, that doesn't mean a sequel is completely out of the question, though. While the film does wrap up Mickey's journey and sets up no plot threads for the future, there is a sequel novel to Mickey 7 called Antimatter Blues by Edward Ashton.

Antimatter Blues follows Mickey Barnes many years after the events of the original story. Over here, Mickey once again finds himself at odds with a superior over an antimatter bomb that he had hidden away to make peace between the Creepers on Niflheim and the humans.

Ad

However, the film receiving a sequel completely hinges on the fact of how well it will do at the box office. As of now, the film has earned a total of $11.5 million at the worldwide box office; however, analysts are predicting it to have low opening weekend numbers. Given that the film's budget is $118 million, it all hinges on whether Warner Bros. will be satisfied with the numbers.

Also, director Bong Joon-ho is known for not making any sequels, so there is that too.

Ad

Fans can currently check out Mickey 17 in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback