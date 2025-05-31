Actor Ryan Phillippe is facing a lawsuit over an incident at The Hideaway, a Beverly Hills restaurant that Phillippe has invested in, as reported by US Weekly on May 28, 2025. Phillipe is a minority investor in the restaurant, and not the owner.
According to court documents filed in Los Angeles County, a woman named Jody Sanders alleges that her hair was burned by an "unattended wax candle" while she was seated at the bar inside the upscale Mexican steakhouse on April 6, 2024.
She is now suing Ryan Phillippe, co-owner of the restaurant, Jeffrey Best, and the restaurant itself for general negligence, seeking unspecified damages.
Sanders’ claim hinges on a candle allegedly left burning on the bar, which she says caused her physical harm when it caught her hair on fire. Sources suggest the restaurant's insurance company had already resolved the matter before the lawsuit resurfaced, according to US Weekly.
More about Ryan Phillippe's involvement at The Hideaway
Although Ryan Phillippe is named in the legal filing, the actor’s actual connection to The Hideaway is limited. The Cruel Intentions star is reportedly a minority investor in the venture, which launched in July 2022, but is not involved in its day-to-day operations. A close source to the actor clarified details with US Weekly.
“Ryan is a minority investor in this restaurant and is not involved in day-to-day operations. It’s not clear as to why he’s listed in this lawsuit, as he’s one of many minority investors and not one of the owners.”
According to US Weekly, the source also said that Jody Sanders' claims had already “been settled by the restaurant’s insurance a year ago.” Despite that assertion, Sanders appears to be pursuing additional legal action, this time naming Philippe directly.
Since opening in 2022, The Hideaway has attracted a steady stream of high-profile diners and is known for its stylish atmosphere and elevated Mexican cuisine on the menu. Its celebrity ties and Beverly Hills location make it a notable part of L.A.’s restaurant scene.
More about Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe recently starred in Motorheads, a coming-of-age series that premiered on Prime Video in May 2025. The show features Phillippe in the role of Logan Maddox, a mechanic, alongside him is his real-life son, Deacon Phillippe, who plays Logan’s younger brother in flashbacks.
Ryan Phillippe spoke to US Weekly on May 13, 2025, during the LA premiere of the show, talking about working with his son on the project and how special it was for them.
“There were times when we would look at each other and just be like, ‘Can you believe that we’re actually doing this?’”
He emphasized that Deacon had earned the role on merit, and not through his father's connection. John A Norris, the executive producer of the show, also confirmed that Ryan Phillippe was not involved in his son's casting:
“He really was not involved in the hiring of Deacon."
Ryan Phillippe first rose to fame in the late 1990s with roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer, 54, and Cruel Intentions. He married his Cruel Intentions co-star Reese Witherspoon in 1999, and the couple divorced in 2006.
They share two children: daughter Ava, 25, and son Deacon, 21. Phillippe also has a 13-year-old daughter, Kai, with actress Alexis Knapp.
Despite a decades-long career, the actor has said that fatherhood is the role he’s proudest of.
“It’s such an honor to be a father, generally — and they make me proud every day in different ways.”
