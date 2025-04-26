Does Until Dawn have a post-credit scene? Details explored

Director of Lights Out and Anabelle: Creation, David F. Sandberg's latest film, Until Dawn, hit theatres this April 25, 2025. The horror drama film is inspired by the 2015 survival video game developed by Supermassive Games.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the film. Reader's discretion is advised.

The movie follows the story of Clover and her four friends, who arrive at Glore Valley to investigate the disappearance of her sister Melanie. The five friends end up in a woodland mansion and find a book with Melanie's signature.

Soon after, they realize that they are stuck in a time loop, living out their horrors and being killed by monsters, only to repeat the cycle every night. The only way to escape is to survive until morning.

For viewers wondering whether Until Dawn features a post-credit scene, the answer is no. However, the movie's ending hints at a sequel. Although the movie is inspired by that game, it doesn't follow the original storyline. A snowy cabin revealed towards the end of the movie, similar to the one existing in the game, could set the stage for a direction adaptation.

Until Dawn does not feature a post-credit scene

Clover and her friends (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Until Dawn does not require a post-credit scene since the main objective of the movie was fulfilled. The group of five friends, Clover, Max, Nina, Megan, and Abe, manage to survive the night and escape the time loop. Each of them is given thirteen lives/ thirteen chances to survive.

After evading the Wendigos (mythical evil creatures), breaking free from the antagonist of the film, Dr.Hill, and escaping the masked killers in a collapsed underground town, the five drive off in Abe's car. They manage to break free on their last and final night.

The death cycle doesn't exist in the video game, as the players can undo certain actions and events that lead to the character's death. The death cycle was intended as a means of adapting the mechanics of the game, as characters in the movie cannot respawn in real life. However, there is no indication that the teens are still trapped in the tormenting cycle.

Does Until Dawn set up for a sequel?

Dr.Hill in Until Dawn (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Towards the end of the movie, we see a car driving up to an isolated snowy cabin, a location that is portrayed in the original game as well. An ominous humming voice playing in the background is hinted to be Dr. Hill, who somehow managed to survive.

The movie hints at a sequel where Dr. Hill moves to the cabin to conduct his experiments. This hints that the events of the actual game could happen. Through his fascination with disturbed individuals, Dr.Hill's presence could serve as a link to bridge the two stories together.

Another easter egg observed is when Dr.Hill places the patient notes of a 20-year-old man named Josh Washington, one of the main characters of the video game. This could hint at another cameo if there is an upcoming sequel.

It could also mean that Josh’s storyline is far from over, opening up new possibilities for character development, psychological horror elements, and a deeper exploration of trauma in the Until Dawn universe.

Until Dawn hit theatres this April 25, 2025.

