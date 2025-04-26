Is Until Dawn based on a true story? Explained

Until Dawn is a survival thriller horror film, released on April 25, 2025. David Sandberg, known for films like Shazam! and Annabelle: Creation, directed the movie from a script by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler.

The film follows Clover, a young woman who travels with her friends to a remote village in search of the truth behind her sister Melanie’s disappearance one year earlier. However, things take a dark turn when all of them get killed and get stuck in a time loop in which they relive the same nightmare again and again.

One of the biggest questions that some might have about Until Dawn is whether it is based on a true story. The answer is: no, the film is not based on a true story. It is based on a video game of the same name.

Until Dawn is based on Sony's eponymous video game

Until Dawn is named after the 2015 interactive drama survival video game developed by Supermassive Games and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. The game features a butterfly effect system, which implies that the choices players make might alter the character's story.

Although the game was originally planned to be developed from the first-person perspective, it was ultimately made such that players explore it from a third-person perspective. Movies like Evil Dead II and Poltergeist, and video games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, served as inspiration for the Until Dawn video game.

The game has earned praise for several aspects, such as worldbuilding, butterfly effect system and characters. Since its launch, a virtual reality spin-off titled Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, a prequel to The Inpatient, and another similar game known as The Quarry have been released.

While the franchise has been expanded further with the recently released movie, the film's plot is an original story that has nothing to do with the storyline of the 2015 video game.

Until Dawn film adaptation changed an important element of the game

Although Sony has been involved with both the movie and the video game, Will Byles, who served as the co-director of the game, was not involved in any capacity in the development of the film.

With the game's 10th anniversary drawing close, Byles appeared in an interview with GQ, which was published on April 25, 2025. In the interview, he was asked how he felt about the fact that someone else made a movie about the game he directed.

Byles claimed that although he was proud, he was a little jealous and even hurt because he was not involved in the film's development, and no one reached out to talk to him about it. He also expressed disappointment over the fact that one key element of the game was changed in the movie.

"Y’know, one of the key things in the game, as we’ve discussed, is the idea that when you’re dead, you’re dead," he said. "That was a big thing for us, and to be honest, it looks like the movie has done the exact opposite."

As already stated, the film sees the characters stuck in a loop of life and death. However, in the game, once dead, the character cannot be brought back to life again.

Until Dead is now in cinemas.

