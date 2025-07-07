Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado: Full list of cast and characters

Alberto Belli's adventure comedy film Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado was released on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon on July 2, 2025. The movie follows Dora the Explorer on a hunt to find the fallen magical star Sol Dorado, which has the power to grant wishes.

On her journey to find this treasure, Dora teams up with her cousins Diego, Boots, and Naiya, all while trying to evade the mischievous Swiper. The team of teenagers faces numerous challenges and hardships while trying to escape from Camila the Crusader, the antagonist, who is also pursuing the treasure herself.

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado's cast is led by Samantha Lorraine as Dora Márquez, Jacob Rodriguez, and Daniella Pineda. Other actors like Mariana Garzón Toro, Acston Luca Porto, and J. Santiago Suarez also make an appearance in the film.

The main cast of Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado

Samantha Lorraine as Dora Márquez

Samantha Lorraine (Image via Instagram/@samanthalorraineluis)

Actress Samantha Lorraine plays the main character Dora Márquez in Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado. Dora is a teenage explorer who goes in search of the legend of Sol Dorado after hearing about it in a story her grandfather narrated. After losing her most prized possessions, the 16-year-old must prove her worth and discover her inner strength.

Lorraine, born and raised in Los Angeles, is comparatively new to the acting scene. The American actress is best known for her roles in the 2023 drama film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Night Comes. In an interview with USA Today published on July 7, 2025, the actress revealed her excitement at landing the role.

"Everybody in Miami grew up with (Dora). Getting to see my little cousins watch the trailer and hearing them say, 'Oh, like Sammy (is) Dora!' I can't believe this is my life," she stated.

Jacob Rodriguez as Diego Márquez

Jacob Rodriguez on the set of Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado (Image via Instagram/@itsjacobrodriguez)

Diego Márquez is Dora's cousin and loyal companion who aids her throughout her journey. Diego provides both emotional support and practical advice, ultimately leading his cousin down the right path.

Jacob Rodriguez found fame after portraying Chris, the charismatic college student in Meaghan Oppenheimer's Tell Me Lies. Apart from this, he has also acted in the TV series Attaway General.

Daniella Pineda as Camila the Crusader

Daniella Pineda plays Camila the Crusader in Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado. Camila is a legendary archaeologist and ex-TV adventurer whom Dora admired. She evolves from a mentor figure to the main antagonist in search of the treasure herself.

Pineda is best known for portraying Sophie Deveraux from the show The Originals. She is also recognized for her roles in the western TV show Cowboy Bebop and has made appearances in two films from the Jurassic Park franchise. She can also be seen in various projects like The Accountant 2, Mr. Roosevelt, The Vampire Diaries, and Tales of the Walking Dead.

Mariana Garzón Toro as Naiya

Mariana Garzón (Image via Instagram/@marianagarzon)

Naiya is Diego's former girlfriend who joins the mission with her little brother Sonny. Her puzzle-solving abilities, bravery, and grounding energy add to the group's dynamic.

Mariana Garzón Toro is acclaimed for her versatility in television and film. She has also appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the short film Brioche prior to her role in Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado.

Gabriel Iglesias voices Boots

Orange County Register Archive - Source: Getty

Gabriel Iglesias voices Dora's faithful monkey sidekick Boots. He offers comedic relief, emotional support, and lively friendship along the way. Iglesias's warm, improvisational voice acting provides cultural credibility to the character. Gabriel Iglesias, also commonly referred to as "Fluffy," is a renowned American stand-up comedian, actor, and voice actor.

He has numerous Netflix specials like One Show Fits All and Stadium Fluffy, and is recognized for his animated style of storytelling and cultural comedy. He starred in his sitcom, Mr. Iglesias, and is one of the few comedians to have sold out Madison Square Garden, Dodger Stadium, and the Sydney Opera House.

Supporting cast and characters of Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado

Here are the rest of the actors in the movie, along with the characters they are going to portray:

Jacqueline Obradors as Mango (voice)

Valentina Latyna as Sabrina

Tiago Martinez as Young Diego

Scarlett Spears as Young Dora

María Cecilia Botero as Abuela

Acston Luca Porto as Sonny

J. Santiago Suarez as Abuelo

Christian Gnecco Quintero as Beetle

Valentina Acosta as Elena Márquez

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado is available to stream on Paramount+

