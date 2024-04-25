Downtown Owl: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Downtown Owl is a movie based on Chuck Klosterman's book of the same name from 2008. Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater direct it and it takes place in the made-up town of Owl, North Dakota. The events of the film take place back in the Reagan Era just before a big snowstorm hits.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"In Owl, North Dakota, the lives of isolated residents, including an older man, a depressed high school student, and an English teacher, are upended by a whiteout blizzard in 1983."

The production companies behind Downtown Owl are Esme Grace Media/COIL, Lucky 13 Productions, Three Point Capital, Kill Claudio Productions, and LSG Productions. The movie runs for about one hour and 31 minutes.

Downtown Owl release date confirmed

On June 8, 2023, the movie had its world premiere in the United States at the Tribeca Film Festival. In 2024, it will also be accessible via streaming in the Netherlands, France, and Australia. Beginning on April 23, 2024, Apple TV users can stream Downtown Owl for $5.99.

There will be SD, HD, and 4K versions of the film available. The movie will be available for streaming in the US, and viewers can also rent or buy it on platforms like Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, and Vudu for prices between $5.99 and $12.99 for 4K quality.

What is the overall plot of Downtown Owl like?

Downtown Owl is a movie based on Chuck Klosterman's book from 2008, directed by Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe. It takes place in the made-up town of Owl, North Dakota, and follows three characters (Horace, Naomi, and Julia) who are somehow linked together. Older men from the community meet at the coffee shop where Horace spends his afternoons.

They discuss politics, religion, and former Owl football teams that hold special meaning for them. A teenage boy named Mitch, the town's star quarterback and backup, is depressed for no clear cause. He is also the team's star player and powerhouse. After being hired as a new high school English teacher, Julia moves to the small town to teach history.

She spends most of her free time in the bars there, where she runs into Vance Druid, a local celebrity. The town has around 850 people and is kind of cut off from all the 80s music and culture. And then, out of nowhere, a huge blizzard hits, trapping Horace and Julia in their cars and leaving Mitch stuck outside.

Downtown Owl: Cast, crew, filming, and more production details

The cast members for Downtown Owl include the following actors:

Lily Rabe as Julia Rabia

Ed Harris as Horace Jones

August Blanco Rosenstein as Mitch Hrlicka

Vanessa Hudgens as Naomi

Jack Dylan Grazer as Eli

Finn Wittrock as Coach Laidlaw

Henry Golding as Vance Druid

Arianna Jaffier as Rebecca

Arden Michalec as Tina

Adam Scott and Naomi Scott decided to turn Downtown Owl by Chuck Klosterman into a movie back in October 2012. Then, in April 2022, Lily Rabe, Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, and Jack Dylan Grazer signed on to be part of the cast.

Sony Pictures' Stage 6 Films handled production, and Sony Pictures Releasing was in charge of distributing the film. The movie was supported by the Sundance Institute's Feature Film Program and Creative Producing Initiative during their Creative Producing Summit and Talent Forum.

T Bone Burnett hopped on board to do the film score, while Rebecca Green and Michael Melamedoff co-produced with Three Point Capital and Esme Grace Media. Henry Golding also joined the cast shortly after. They filmed in Minnesota in April 2022, hitting up locations in Saint Paul, Independence, and Elko New Market.

The movie will also come out in a few theaters across the US in 2024.