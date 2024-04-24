"The walking is aggressive" - Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens breaks silence on missing Coechella two years in a row

For Vanessa Hudgens and her new husband Cole Tucker, the past few months have been a rollercoaster. Now, the entertainment media is questioning another one of the star's absences.

During her decades in the spotlight, Hudgens' appreciation for the Coachella Music Festival has made headlines. However, owing to some major life changes, the 35-year-old is sitting out the event for the second straight year. Hudgens told JustJared.com about her decision:

"The walking is aggressive, it's a lot of walking."

According to Vanessa Hudgens, the two-weekend festival that took place recently in Indio, California, would have been too physically taxing. This comes less than two months after Hudgens revealed that she was pregnant at the 95th Academy Award in March.

Hudgens' husband is Cole Tucker, a shortstop who played in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization when they met back in 2021. The pair officially tied the marital knot last December with a lavish beach-front party in Mexico.

During the spring, Tucker was released from the Seattle Mariners, owing to a relatively poor performance during the preseason. However, on April 10, the Los Angeles Angels extended a one-year minor league contract to Tucker, which was accepted.

Known for her role as Gabriella Montez in the 2006 hit film series High School Musical, Hudgens has lived her entire adult life in the public eye. As such, her romantic life has also been an area of significant interest.

Following the production of the High School Musical movies, Vanessa Hudgens began dating co-star Zac Efron. After that ended in 2010, Hudgens entered a relationship with fellow actor Austin Butler between 2011 and 2019.

Cole Tucker aims to make a big impact on his new team

Set to become parents later this year, there is no doubt that life will change immensely for Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens. In preparation for the increased responsibility, Tucker will be keen to make a lasting impact on his new team.

Although he has been reassigned to Triple-A, some strong play from Tucker could ensure that manager Ron Washington gets a second look at him. If he is successful, then Tucker might have the chance to play in the first full season of his career.

