On Thursday, Vanessa Hudgens, Hollywood sweetheart and the fiancee of former Pittsburgh Pirates star Cole Tucker, arrived at the star-studded Tribeca Film Festival in her show-stopping midriff-cut black dress.

Hudgens, known for her impeccable fashion sense, once again proved that she's a force to be reckoned with when it comes to red-carpet glamour. Vanessa's ensemble, a creation by the legendary fashion designer Michael Kors, was nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece.

The floor-length attire sparkled under the paparazzi's flashbulbs, creating an ethereal glow around the actress as she made her grand entrance. When the High School Musical star took to Instagram to post a picture from the event, celebrities and fans were left in awe.

"Such a wonderful night premiering Downtown Owl at Tribeca." - Vanessa

American actress and singer, Alexandra Shipp was quick to leave a comment exclaiming:

"Stunningggggg!"

Alexandra Ruth Shipp commented on Hudgens' IG post.

Actress and newbie director Lily Rabe was also taken aback by Hudgens' fashion prowess.

"You are magic," Rabe commented.

Lily Rabe commented on Vanessa's IG post.

Truly, Vanessa's ability to pull off bold and unique looks with confidence is incredible.

Here's how others responded to Hudgens' IG update:

"Stunning V!"

"I think this might be my fav updo now."

"That best energy shining as always."

"The haaaaiiirrr!!!!"

"Omfg so cute."

Celebrities and fans commenting on Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram post.

"STUNNING!"

"LOVE UR DRESS!!!!"

"Gorgeous inside and out"

Vanessa was at the Tribeca Film Festival to promote her new drama film, "Downtown Owl", which is ased on the 2008 novel of the same name by Chuck Klosterman.

Vanessa Hudgens got engaged to former MLB player Cole Tucker

Cole Tucker with his fiance Vanessa

Hollywood superstar Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to former Pittsburgh Pirates player, Cole Tucker. The former MLB star proposed to Hudgens after dating her for over a year.

"YES. We couldn't be happier." - Vanessa

Apparently, the duo met each other in an online meditation class during the COVID-19 pandemic and hit off. Tucker and Hudgens made their relationship public in February 2021.

"It’s you, it’s me, it’s us" - Vanessa

Recently, Hudgens appeared on the "Drew Barrymore Show" and expressed her secret fantasy to elope with the baseball shortstop and skip arranging a lavish wedding.

