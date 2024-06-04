 Evangeline Lilly net worth: Fortune explored as Ant-Man star announces she's stepping away from acting

Canadian actress and author Evangeline Lilly recently announced she's taking a break from Hollywood and will pause acting for the foreseeable future.

The 44-year-old has accumulated a net worth of $5 million from her two-decades-long career, according to Celebrity Net Worth. On June 3, 2024, Lilly re-shared a 2006 video on her Instagram. In the clip, she expressed her desire to be a “retired actress” by the next decade.

She wrote in the caption,

"I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY...and I AM HAPPY. 🕊️💪🏽😊"

Trending

Evangeline talked about not taking any acting roles anymore as she instead wants to focus on herself.

Evangeline Lilly's wealth explored as the star is 'stepping away' from acting

Evangeline Lilly began her acting career after being discovered by a Ford Modeling Agency agent in 2002. She started with small roles in commercials and shows such as Smallville (five episodes), Tru Calling (one episode), and Kingdom Hospital (one episode).

However, she rose to fame after landing the role of Kate Austen in the ABC drama series Lost, starring in all six seasons from 2004 to 2010. Her performance earned her accolades, including a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Evangeline Lilly has a total wealth of $5 million from her work in the acting industry along with appearing in commercials. She worked with several brands including L'Oreal Paris, Karastan Carpets, Michelle K. Footwear, and more.

After Lost, she became part of the Oscar Award-winning film The Hurt Locker in 2008. The whole cast was rewarded with the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Ensemble Cast. In the same year, the 44-year-old starred in the thriller Afterwards.

However, the author then left acting and took a break in 2010 to focus on writing children's books. Evangeline Lilly did not accept many offers for films after announcing her hiatus but in 2011, she appeared in Real Steel.

In 2015, Lilly became part of the Marvel franchise by acting as Hope van Dyne / Wasp in the movie Ant-Man. The actress reprised her role in Ant-Man and the Wasp three years later and in the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Evangeline Lilly told her followers that she was "stepping away" from Hollywood in a new Instagram post. She mentioned that she might return one day, but has not specified a time.

On Monday, she shared a 2006 video, in which she stated,

"Ten years from now, where would I like to be? I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world but ideally 10 years from now I’d like to be a retired actress and have a family. I’d like to be writing and influencing people’s lives in humanitarian ways."

Evangeline Lilly and American actor Norman Kali share two children, a first son Kahekili, born in 2011, and another son, whom they welcomed in October 2015.